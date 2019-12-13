App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 11:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lok Sabha adjourned amid protests over Rahul Gandhi's rape remarks

BJP members, including ministers, demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks, which they said was shameful for the country's women.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for half-an-hour on Friday following protests by BJP members over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks about rape in the country.

BJP members, including ministers, demanded that Gandhi apologise for his remarks, which they said was shameful for the country's women.

Many members from the ruling party stood in the aisle, raising slogans.

Congress members were also in the aisle.

Amid the din, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings of the House around 1130 am for half-an-hour.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 11:51 am

tags #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

