Lok Sabha adjourned amid protests over Rafale deal, other issues

Lok Sabha proceedings were again disrupted on Thursday as vociferous protests and sloganeering over various issues forced Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to adjourn the House till noon.

Despite repeated warnings from Mahajan, Congress, AIADMK and TDP members continued to stand in the Well of the House and sought to raise various issues, including Rafale deal.

Soon after the Question Hour began, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to raise the issue of Rafale deal but Mahajan said the matter can be raised during the Zero Hour.

Besides Congress members who were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the deal, those from AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam across Cauvery River. TDP members sought to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

As more than 30 members from the three parties continued to shout slogans and displayed placards while standing in the Well, Mahajan's repeated requests asking them to go back to their seats did not yield any result.

"I am warning you. Go back to your seats... I will be naming you," a visibly peeved Mahajan told protesting members. "I want justice for all...," the Speaker said as she wanted the proceedings to continue.

Kharge said the government should be directed to constitute a JPC to look into the Rafale deal. One question was taken up during the Question Hour, which went on for around 15 minutes. As the din continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.