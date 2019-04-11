Lok Sabha polls 2019: PM Narendra Modi urges voters to turn out in large numbers to cast vote

As the Lok Sabha elections began on April 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to turn out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. "I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise," he tweeted.



I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise. I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers. April 11, 2019

During elections, Modi often takes to Twitter to urge people to vote.

Voting is underway in 91 Lok Sabha seats spread across 18 states and two union territories on April 11 in the first phase of the seven-phased elections.