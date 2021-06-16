LJP split: Chirag Paswan writes to Lok Sabha Speaker against notification in favour of Pashupati Kumar Paras as party leader

File image: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has contested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to name Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the Lower House, saying it is "contrary" to provisions of his organisation.

In a letter written on June 15, Paswan also informed Birla of the party’s decision to expel its five Lok Sabha members, who have joined hands against him, and urged the Speaker to review the earlier decision and issue a new circular naming him as the LJP leader in the Lok Sabha.

"Since Article 26 of the Constitution of Lok Jan Shakti Party empowers Central Parliamentary Board of the party to decide who would be Leader of our Party in Lok Sabha, hence, the decision of announcing Sh. Pashupati Kumar Paras MP as Leader of LJP party in the Lok Sabha is contrary to provision of Constitution of our party (sic),” Paswan wrote.

Paswan’s paternal uncle Paras has been elected as their leader by the five of the party's six Lok Sabha MPs in place of him.

Both factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Paswan’s father Ram Vilas Paswan.

While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five Members of Parliament from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

Actor-turned-politician Chirag is the sitting MP from Bihar's Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. He had formally taken over as the LJP chief in November 2019, about a year before his father and union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away.

While LJP remains a part of the governing National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, it is not in partnership with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. In fact, under Chirag Paswan's leadership, the party had contested the 2020 Bihar assembly elections alone -- in a move that dented JD(U)'s chances in several seats.

(With inputs from PTI)