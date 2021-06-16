LJP split: Chirag Paswan appoints Raju Tiwari as Bihar unit president in place of Prince Raj

File image: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on June 16 appointed Raju Tiwari as party's Bihar unit president in place of Prince Raj.

Earlier in the day, Chirag Paswan broke his silence over the drama in LJP following the coup ousting him as its party president. He said that he tried his best to keep the family and the party united but failed.

LJP split: Chirag Paswan writes to Lok Sabha Speaker against notification in favour of Pashupati Kumar Paras as party leader

Paswan even termed the way in which his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras was elected party leader "illegal". Chirag said that he is ready for a long legal fight against the rebel group, declaring that he was "the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, a sher ka bachcha" (son of a lion).

Referring his decision to contest last year's Bihar Assembly elections solo, he said that he did not want to buckle down to Chief Minister and JD-U chief Nitish Kumar. "Our fight is long, I don't think one press conference can clear all things," Chirag Paswan said in a press conference on June 16.

"I am ready for the long legal fight, and I am son of Ram Vilas Paswan, a sher ka bacha. Till the end, I tried my best to keep the family and the party united. I even went to my uncle's house. My mother also tried to speak to uncle. But all went in vain," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, LJP National Executive sacked five party MPs, including Paras, from the party for anti-party activities.