MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

LJP leader Chirag Paswan gets huge support as he launches 'Ashirvad Yatra', from Hajipur consituency

Chirag Paswan, who launched the 'Ashirvad Yatra' from Hajipur, said that he doesn't have the status to show off and the aim is to take blessings of the people

Moneycontrol News
July 05, 2021 / 03:54 PM IST
LJP leader Chirag Paswan launched a book titled 'Paswan' on the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5. (Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)

LJP leader Chirag Paswan launched a book titled 'Paswan' on the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5. (Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)


A huge number of supporters of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan gathered at Patna airport ahead of his 'Ashirvad Yatra' launched on the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5.

Chirag Paswan launched the yatra from Hajipur, his father’s traditional Lok Sabha seat. Speaking at the launch of the yatra, he said that he doesn't have the status to show off and the aim is to take blessings of the people, reported news agency ANI.

“I am beginning Ashirvad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me,” said Paswan, who is facing an internal revolt in the party by a faction lead by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last in October 2020. After this, his son Chirag headed the party. However, recently he had been cornered on account of a political coup staged by Paras.

Since then, he is involved in a tussle with his uncle for the control of the party.

Close

Related stories

“I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us,” said Chirag while launching the yatra.

He also launched a book titled 'Paswan' on the day.

Chirag had in June announced the launch of the yatra from July 5, as his faction takes the fight with a rival group to the streets. He said that the yatra will begin from Hajipur, the Lok Sabha constituency his father nurtured for many decades.

This had naturally angered Paras, who currently represents Hajipur and has replaced Chirag as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, armed with the support of all other LJP MPs, besides acquiring the designation of national president of the faction he leads.

After the announcement of Chirag’s yatra, he expressed his disapproval of the programme and questioned whether the birth anniversary of his father was an occasion for paying tributes or to seek blessings of the people. He also advised his nephew, with whom he has burnt his bridges, to hold his programmes in Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat he is representing for the second consecutive term.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bihar #Chirag Paswan #India #Lok Janshakti Party #Politics
first published: Jul 5, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

Setting Sail | Here's why Wakefit transitioned from mattress brand to home solutions provider

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.