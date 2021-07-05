LJP leader Chirag Paswan gets huge support as he launches 'Ashirvad Yatra', from Hajipur consituency

LJP leader Chirag Paswan launched a book titled 'Paswan' on the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5. (Image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)

A huge number of supporters of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan gathered at Patna airport ahead of his 'Ashirvad Yatra' launched on the birth anniversary of his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan on July 5.



#WATCH | Supporters of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan show up in massive numbers outside Patna Airport, ahead of his 'Ashirvad Yatra' in the State pic.twitter.com/jmh5Mja0yN

— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2021

Chirag Paswan launched the yatra from Hajipur, his father’s traditional Lok Sabha seat. Speaking at the launch of the yatra, he said that he doesn't have the status to show off and the aim is to take blessings of the people , reported news agency ANI.

“I am beginning Ashirvad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father's work land. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone's blessings. I don't have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me,” said Paswan, who is facing an internal revolt in the party by a faction lead by his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last in October 2020. After this, his son Chirag headed the party. However, recently he had been cornered on account of a political coup staged by Paras.

Since then, he is involved in a tussle with his uncle for the control of the party.

“I am the son of a lion, will never be scared, no matter how much people try to break us,” said Chirag while launching the yatra.

He also launched a book titled 'Paswan' on the day.

Chirag had in June announced the launch of the yatra from July 5, as his faction takes the fight with a rival group to the streets. He said that the yatra will begin from Hajipur, the Lok Sabha constituency his father nurtured for many decades.

This had naturally angered Paras, who currently represents Hajipur and has replaced Chirag as the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, armed with the support of all other LJP MPs, besides acquiring the designation of national president of the faction he leads.

After the announcement of Chirag’s yatra, he expressed his disapproval of the programme and questioned whether the birth anniversary of his father was an occasion for paying tributes or to seek blessings of the people. He also advised his nephew, with whom he has burnt his bridges, to hold his programmes in Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat he is representing for the second consecutive term.

(With inputs from PTI)