LJP Dispute: EC allots different party names to Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Kumar Paras factions

Pashupati Kumar Paras-led faction will now be called as ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party’ with 'Sewing Machine' as its symbol.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
The poll body allotted the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan-led faction. (File image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)

The poll body allotted the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ and election symbol 'Helicopter' to Chirag Paswan-led faction. (File image: Twitter/@iChiragPaswan)


Amid the dispute between the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted two different names to the two sides on October 5.

The poll body allotted the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ and election symbol 'Helicopter' to the Chirag Paswan-led faction. His uncle’s faction will now be called ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party’ with 'Sewing Machine' as its symbol.

The ECI on October 2 barred the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll panel. The commission also said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two assembly seats in Bihar in the coming days.

The interim order, signed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey, covered the October 30 bypolls to 30 assembly seats and three Lok Sabha seats across India, including two assembly constituencies in Bihar. The order would "continue till the final determination of the dispute in the matter" according to provisions of the Election Symbol (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

In the October 5 letter to Chirag Paswan, the ECI said, “I am directed to refer to the Commission’s interim order dated 02.10.2021, and your letter dated 04.10.2021, giving choice of name and symbol for your group. Having considered your request, the Commission has allotted the name ‘Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)’ for your group and has allotted Symbol ‘Helicopter’ as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election.”

The letter to Paras read, “Having considered your request, the Commission has allotted the name ‘Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party’ for your group and has allotted Symbol ‘Sewing Machine’ as the symbol to be allotted to the candidate set up, if any, by your group in the current by-election.”
