LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93, Centre declares 7-day national mourning

Aug 16, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
Sumitra Mahajan, Lok Sabha Speaker: Atal ji was like a star in the sky of politics, which shone brighter than everyone else. He had the unique ability to bring everyone together. Even if you ask the opposition, they hold a sense of respect for him.
JUST IN: Seven-day state mourning and public holiday tomorrow has been declared by the Bihar state government.
LK Advani, senior BJP leader: I am at a loss of words to express my deep grief and sadness today as we all mourn the passing away of one of India’s tallest statesmen, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To me, Atalji was more than a senior colleague — in fact, he was my closest friend for over 65 years.
US Embassy in India: United States grieves with India the loss of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution in bolstering US-India relations.
During his tenure, Prime Minister Vajpayee advocated for robust partnership with the United States, referring to us as 'natural allies'. The US Mission in India extends our deepest condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Vajpayee and the citizens of India.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh CM: He was a great politician and was loved by millions. It's unimaginable to think that our beloved Atal Ji is no more with us. This is the end of a political era, the void of his absence can never be filled.
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM: He worked in national interest rather than personal interest. He brought a political stability to our country. His ashes will be spread in every river in UP to respect his grand stature.
BREAKING: The government has announced 7-day national mourning from August 16 to August 22 after Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death. The flag will fly half-mast and the former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral.
Sachin Tendulkar, former cricketer: India is at a great loss today. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji’s contributions to our nation have been innumerable. Thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.
Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM: I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was one of the tallest leaders of the country. He was much loved by the people of India and more so by the people of Odisha. May his soul rest in peace.
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister: Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers.
FLASHBACK: In this July 15, 2001 file photo, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee shakes hands with the then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf shortly before the start of the Agra Summit in Agra. (Image: PTI)
Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons: All of us who knew Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee are saddened to hear of his passing away. He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us.
Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Chief Minister: Its impossible to believe that Atal ji is no more,an irreparable loss. Atalji will continue to inspire us by his thoughts, principles and teachings! Not just in the past, he will continue to be a role model for generations to come. My Pranam to RashtraRushi Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji!
JUST IN: The mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be kept at the BJP headquarters in Delhi tomorrow for last tributes.
Sharad Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party president: His passing away is a personal loss. Having spent numerous years in our parliamentary life together, his is an irreparable loss to our country. I pray eternal peace for his departed soul.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patriarch: It is a big loss for the country. He was a very simple man inspite of being such a senior leader.There was not even a shred of arrogance in him. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him.
Vasundhara Raje, Rajasthan Chief Minister: With the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, India has lost its tallest leader of modern times, a political thinker whose wit was unparalleled and a champion of India — even when the motherland was marred by the emergency and had lost all hope.
Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar: Deeply saddened by the demise of stalwart of Indian politics and a father figure to all of us, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. He has left a big void in Indian politics which future generations will keep on struggling to fill, for the ages to come! we will miss him. RIP!
TTV Dhinakaran, AMMK general secretary: I am deeply pained to hear the news about the demise of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An exemplary parliamentarian, he envisioned the nation's development and brought several laurels to the country during his long innings in politics. Known for his humane approach, Atal ji propagated brotherhood during his entire life. His demise is a great loss to the nation. My sincere condolences to his family and followers
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh: I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. He was an excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional public servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister.