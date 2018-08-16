LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee dies at 93, Centre declares 7-day national mourning

US Embassy in India: United States grieves with India the loss of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution in bolstering US-India relations.

During his tenure, Prime Minister Vajpayee advocated for robust partnership with the United States, referring to us as 'natural allies'. The US Mission in India extends our deepest condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Vajpayee and the citizens of India.