LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Indo-US ties progressed to a new level during Vajpayee Bush regime: US Ambassador
Great man Vajpayee strove for resolution of issues concerning Kashmir, say separatists
Pakistan pays tribute to 'statesman' Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Government announces seven-day state mourning
Atal Bihari Vajpayee did not allow BJP to swing to extreme right of political spectrum: P Chidambaram
PM Narendra Modi is addressing the nation.
Last rites to be held at 4pm tomorrow
Atal Bihari Vajpayee no more
Kejriwal asks AAP workers to avoid birthday celebrations in light of Vajapayee's health
Big leaders reach AIIMS as Vajpayee's health continues to be critical
UP CM Yogi Adityanath says his prayers with Vajpayee
Vajpayee under supervision of AIIMS director
Vajpayee's condition deteriorates
Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been cremated at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.
The former prime minister is being accorded a 21-gun salute.
Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya, is leading the last rites of the former prime minister.
The last rites are now being conducted according to Hindu customs.
The national flag of India, which was draped around the formal prime minister’s remains has been folded and handed over to Vajpayee’s granddaughter.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has paid his last respects.
LK Advani has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has paid homage.
Representatives from various countries are paying homage.
The final rites for the former prime minister have begun. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals.
President Ram Nath Kovind has paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid his last respects to Vajpayee.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived along with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to pay their last respects to Vajpayee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have paid their last respects to Vajpayee.
The heads of the three services of Indian Armed Forces are paying their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vajpayee’s mortal remains have arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals. The former prime minister is being accorded a state funeral.
The cortege has arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Smriti Sthal where Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed.
The funeral procession is now passing the Shantivana Marg, close to Vijay Ghat. The mortal remains of former PM Vajpayee are expected to reach the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal shortly.
Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has arrived in Delhi. He will be attending Vajpayee's funeral.
Bhutan King, Bangladesh FM pay homage to Vajpayee | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also paid their last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier today.
Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive to pay their respects to Vajpayee, official sources told PTI.
Route being taken by Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession has been blocked for regular traffic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are walking behind the cortege, towards Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. (Image courtesy: Google Maps)