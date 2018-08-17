App
Aug 17, 2018 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

Former prime minister Vajpayee has been cremated at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal with state honours

highlights

  • Aug 17, 03:56 PM (IST)

  • Aug 17, 05:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 05:03 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been cremated at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.

  • Aug 17, 04:56 PM (IST)

    The former prime minister is being accorded a 21-gun salute.

  • Aug 17, 04:42 PM (IST)

    Vajpayee’s daughter Namita Bhattacharya, is leading the last rites of the former prime minister.

  • Aug 17, 04:38 PM (IST)

    The last rites are now being conducted according to Hindu customs.

  • Aug 17, 04:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 04:30 PM (IST)

    The national flag of India, which was draped around the formal prime minister’s remains has been folded and handed over to Vajpayee’s granddaughter.

  • Aug 17, 04:27 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has paid his last respects.

  • Aug 17, 04:24 PM (IST)

    LK Advani has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:23 PM (IST)

    Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has paid homage.

  • Aug 17, 04:22 PM (IST)

    Representatives from various countries are paying homage.

  • Aug 17, 04:18 PM (IST)

    The final rites for the former prime minister have begun. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals.

  • Aug 17, 04:12 PM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind has paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:08 PM (IST)

    Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has paid his last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:07 PM (IST)

    External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has arrived along with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to pay their last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:04 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid his last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan have paid their last respects to Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 04:00 PM (IST)

    The heads of the three services of Indian Armed Forces are paying their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Aug 17, 03:48 PM (IST)

    Vajpayee’s mortal remains have arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. The last rites will be conducted according to Hindu rituals. The former prime minister is being accorded a state funeral.

  • Aug 17, 03:42 PM (IST)

    The cortege has arrived at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat.

  • Aug 17, 03:38 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the Smriti Sthal where Vajpayee’s last rites will be performed.

  • Aug 17, 03:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 03:22 PM (IST)

    The funeral procession is now passing the Shantivana Marg, close to Vijay Ghat. The mortal remains of former PM Vajpayee are expected to reach the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal shortly.

  • Aug 17, 03:11 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has arrived in Delhi. He will be attending Vajpayee's funeral.

  • Aug 17, 03:01 PM (IST)

    Bhutan King, Bangladesh FM pay homage to Vajpayee | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also paid their last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier today.

    Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive to pay their respects to Vajpayee, official sources told PTI.

  • Aug 17, 02:51 PM (IST)

    Route being taken by Atal Bihari Vajpayee's funeral procession has been blocked for regular traffic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are walking behind the cortege, towards Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, Vijay Ghat. (Image courtesy: Google Maps)

