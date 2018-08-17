LIVE updates: Atal Bihari Vajpayee cremated with state honours, end of an era for Indian politics

Bhutan King, Bangladesh FM pay homage to Vajpayee | Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali also paid their last respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee earlier today.

Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive to pay their respects to Vajpayee, official sources told PTI.