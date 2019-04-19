App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Live speeches on NaMo TV okay in silence period as long as no reference to poll going areas: EC

The EC has already made it clear that according to electoral laws, the platform cannot display "election matter" during the silence period in a particular phase of the poll.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The BJP-sponsored NaMo TV can air live speeches of the PM during the "election silence period" as long as there is no reference to the candidate or constituency going to poll in that particular phase, a senior Election Commission officer said on April 18. On a tweet by Congress president Rahul Gandhi seeking votes for his party on the proposed 'Nyay' scheme, the officer said it does not violate election norms as no candidate or constituency that went to polls Thursday was named.

A complaint was lodged with the poll panel, urging it to take down the tweet.

Speaking to reporters on NaMo TV, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena said, "Since live speeches are not pre-certified election (campaign) material, they can be aired (by NaMo TV) during the silence period as long as there is no reference to candidate or constituency."

The EC has already made it clear that according to electoral laws, the platform cannot display "election matter" during the silence period in a particular phase of the poll.

related news

The poll panel has asked the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Delhi to ensure that its directions are followed in each of the remaining five phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The directions were issued to the Delhi CEO as he is the nodal officer to pre-certify political content in TV channels and similar platforms which are beamed nationally.

The CEO has also been provided with a committee specifically for the purpose, a source aware of the development said.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act "prohibits" display of any "election matter" by means of "cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus", 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a particular constituency.

This phase is called the "silence period" as it allows a voter to make up his or her mind on whom to vote without being influenced by political campaigning.

Section 126 is not applicable on the print media.

The direction, sources said, was issued to bring clarity on the applicability of "silence period" on NaMo TV.

On Thursday last week, the EC had concluded that since NaMo TV is sponsored by the BJP, all recorded programmes displayed on the platform should be pre-certified by media certification and monitoring committee of Delhi and all political publicity contents being displayed without pre-certification should be removed immediately.

After the Congress filed a complaint with the poll panel about the channel disturbing the level playing field, the EC had asked the Delhi CEO to file a report on the issue.

Earlier, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting told the poll panel that it was an advertising platform that did not require a license from the ministry.

The Delhi CEO had approved the logo of NaMo TV, which, the BJP said, is part of the NaMo App that it owns, but did not "certify" the content as it contained the old speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It has been brought to the notice of the commission that NaMo TV/content TV is a platform service offered by DTH operators to the BJP on a paid basis…any political publicity material or contents being displayed on electronic media without the requisite certification from competent authority (MCMC in this ease) should be removed immediately and any political content shall only be permitted strictly in accordance with the EC's instructions in this regard," the April 11 directive of the EC read .
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 08:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Urmila Matondkar takes a jibe at PM Modi, asks for not a biopic but a ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: An all round performance from Mumbai Indians sees ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants to make sand castles with Anupam Kher!

Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It w ...

BJP MP Narasimha Rao escapes a shoe by inches during his press confere ...

2020 Mini Clubman Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2019

Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of River, Ge ...

Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Star ...

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result 2019: TN HSC 12th Scores to be Declared at 9: ...

TN HSE+2 Result 2019 to be Announced Shortly: List of Websites to Chec ...

Amazon and Google Are Finally Rediscovering Their Friendship, And it i ...

IPL 2019 | Reduce Break Between Innings to Maintain 'Good Habits': de ...

Tamil Nadu Board TN HSE +2 Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scores ...

SC Orders Delhi Day-care Centre to Pay Rs 2.5 Lakh Compensation to Chi ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

India to surpass UK as second-most targeted country for payment card ...

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Jet Airways high risk high return stock, says market expert SP Tulsian

Indian markets closed today on account of Good Friday

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Assam records over 75% polling till 7 pm in five seats; Nowgang sees h ...

Alia Bhatt talks about working with Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ranve ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal, Chelsea join Eintracht Frankfurt, Valencia in ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

WhatsApp to soon replace current stickers in doodle drawer with offici ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.