Live News: Mann ki Baat@100, live broadcast at 4 lakh sites including UN Headquarters in New York

April 30, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

IIM Rohtak survey shows 'Mann Ki Baat' enhanced people's trust in govt

-Around 59 per cent of people have reported enhanced trust in the government, according to the findings of a study conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

-The details of the study, which has been conducted by IIM Rohtak and commissioned by Prasar Bharati, were released by the government on Monday, days ahead of the 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on April 30.