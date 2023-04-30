Live News: Mann ki Baat@100, live broadcast at 4 lakh sites including UN Headquarters in New York

Live News Updates: Mann ki Baat, the special radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Modi will be broadcast across 4 lakh sites, including the United Nations HQ in New York, to commemorate the 100th episode of the show. The BJP has planned to organise facilities at 100 venues on average in every assembly constituency across the country for people to listen to the radio programme.
Live News: IIM Rohtak survey shows 'Mann Ki Baat' enhanced people's trust in govt
-Around 59 per cent of people have reported enhanced trust in the government, according to the findings of a study conducted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.
-The details of the study, which has been conducted by IIM Rohtak and commissioned by Prasar Bharati, were released by the government on Monday, days ahead of the 100th episode of ‘Maan Ki Baat’ on April 30.
Live News: Special Screening Of PM's Radio Programme To Be Organised For Coolies In Mumbai
A special screening of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be organised for coolies at Mumbai Central Railway Station Waiting Room(Area ), between 11 am -11.30 am on Sunday.
As many as 100 coolies are expected to participate in the programme.
Live News: BJP's Gujarat unit plans special events, notable individuals to be honoured as part of programme
-The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is set to air in a few hours. In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.
-Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations.
Live News: PM Should Speak About Mhadei Issue in 'Mann Ki Baat' says Congress
The Congress in Goa has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share his thoughts on the Mhadei river water diversion issue in the 100th episode of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday (April 30).
“BJP leaders from Goa boast that PM Modi has applauded schemes and programmes of the state government through Mann Ki Baat. Now these leaders should tell him to show some guts and speak about the Mhadei diversion and show his love towards a small state like Goa,” Goa Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar