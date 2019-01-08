Liquor bottles served along with food packets at BJP leader’s event in UP: Report

Liquor bottles were allegedly distributed inside food packets at a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naresh Agarwal’s son Nitin at a temple in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh on January 7, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The gathering was organised for the Pasi community at the Shravan Devi Temple in Hardoi. Naresh Agarwal was also present at the event.

Nitin allegedly asked people to collect food packets during the event, which contained liquor bottles along with food, shows a video shot by an attendee. These packets were distributed to everyone, including a number of children who had come to attend the rally, the report suggests.

Naresh Agarwal is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh. In March 2018, he had switched from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to the BJP along with his son Nitin. Nitin is a MLA from Hardoi assembly seat.

The BJP MP Anshul Verma representing Hardoi called the event “unfortunate” and assured that he will inform the "top leadership" about the distribution of liquor bottles at the event.

“Naresh Agarwal, who has recently joined the BJP, had organised a Pasi sammelan (gathering) at one of our religious places. I will call it an unfortunate incident because, to the same small children whom we have given pens and copies, Agarwal distributed the liquor bottles” Verma told the news agency.

Verma further said he will raise the matter as to how such large-scale distribution of liquor went unnoticed.

“To rectify its mistake, the BJP will have to rethink,” he added.

The state Congress criticised the BJP over the incident. In a tweet from its official Twitter account for the state, the UP Congress said, "Sharing bottles of wine in the front of the temple, the BJP leader proved that religion, faith, temple, culture are just means to rob votes."