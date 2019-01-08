App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor bottles served along with food packets at BJP leader’s event in UP: Report

The gathering was organised for the Pasi community at the Shravan Devi Temple in Hardoi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Liquor bottles were allegedly distributed inside food packets at a rally organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Naresh Agarwal’s son Nitin at a temple in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh on January 7, according to a report by news agency ANI.

The gathering was organised for the Pasi community at the Shravan Devi Temple in Hardoi. Naresh Agarwal was also present at the event.

Nitin allegedly asked people to collect food packets during the event, which contained liquor bottles along with food, shows a video shot by an attendee. These packets were distributed to everyone, including a number of children who had come to attend the rally, the report suggests.

Naresh Agarwal is a former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh. In March 2018, he had switched from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to the BJP along with his son Nitin. Nitin is a MLA from Hardoi assembly seat.

related news

The BJP MP Anshul Verma representing Hardoi called the event “unfortunate” and assured that he will inform the "top leadership" about the distribution of liquor bottles at the event.

“Naresh Agarwal, who has recently joined the BJP, had organised a Pasi sammelan (gathering) at one of our religious places. I will call it an unfortunate incident because, to the same small children whom we have given pens and copies, Agarwal distributed the liquor bottles” Verma told the news agency.

Verma further said he will raise the matter as to how such large-scale distribution of liquor went unnoticed.

“To rectify its mistake, the BJP will have to rethink,” he added.

The state Congress criticised the BJP over the incident. In a tweet from its official Twitter account for the state, the UP Congress said, "Sharing bottles of wine in the front of the temple, the BJP leader proved that religion, faith, temple, culture are just means to rob votes."
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 01:53 pm

tags #India #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.