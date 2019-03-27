App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Limitless drama to reap political benefits: Mamata Banerjee on Mission Shakti

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said that Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for the achievement or job done by others.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on March 27 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his announcement about India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying it was "yet another limitless drama" to "reap political benefits" ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Terming it a gross violation of the model code of conduct, Banerjee said there was "no great urgency" of announcing the mission by a government "past its expiry date" and asserted that it seems to be the "desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat".

She said she will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission.

"India's Mission Programme is world-class for many many years. We are always proud of our scientists, @DRDO_India, other research & space organisations," she said adding research, space management and development are a continuous process over the years and "Modi, as usual likes to take the credit for everything".

She said "credit to those who really deserve it, our scientists & researchers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.

"Today's announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi desperately trying to reap political benefits at the time of election. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct.

"There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission," the West Bengal chief minister said in a series of tweets.

Senior TMC leader and West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim said that Narendra Modi should stop taking credit for the achievement or job done by others.

"Shooting down a satellite is the credit of our scientists. The Modi government in the last five years has failed to provide any relief to the people of the country," senior the TMC leader.

"So ahead of the elections, the BJP and Modi should stop these tricks to fool the masses. It won't have any impact on the poll prospects of the BJP in the upcoming elections," Hakim said.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the entire scientific community for achieving yet another milestone by successfully testing ASAT technology.

"Congratulations once again to DRDO & entire scientific community in achieving yet another milestone by successfully testing ASAT technology," he tweeted.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 03:53 pm

tags #DRDO #EC #India #Politics

