Lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by CAG report on Rafale: Arun Jaitley

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 13 said the lies of the Congress and opposition parties stand exposed by the CAG report on Rafale, which reaffirms the dictum that truth shall prevail.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on Rafale, tabled in the Rajya Sabha, said that the deal negotiated by the NDA in 2016 was 2.86 percent cheaper than what was negotiated by the UPA in 2007.

"It cannot be that the Supreme Court is wrong, the CAG is wrong and only the dynast is right. Satyameva Jayate" – the truth shall prevail. The CAG Report on Rafale reaffirms the dictum," Jaitley said in a series of tweet.

He said, the CAG report outlines that 2016 deal terms were lower in terms of price, faster in terms of delivery, while ensuring better maintenance and lower escalation.

"The lies of 'Mahajhootbandhan' stand exposed by the CAG Report. How does democracy punish those who consistently lied to the nation?," he questioned in the tweet.