LG Vinai Kumar Saxena invites suggestions to address Delhi civic body's 'poor' finances

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on July 6 invited suggestions from the residents to address the municipal corporation’s cash deficit while urging them to pay their property taxes honestly to improve the civic body’s poor financial health.

The LG took to Twitter and said that between 2019-2020 and 2021-22 fiscal, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) deficit was Rs 2,756.32 crore.

The current financial crisis, the LG said, was due to the past financial mismanagement and non-payment of property taxes by most of the residents of Delhi.

"MCD services 94% of Delhi. Past financial mismanagement and non-payment of any property tax by 75% residents has made it go in RED. It's time we-one of richest cities in India, pay our dues to MCD honestly. Your suggestions and participation will help achieve this," Saxena wrote.

The unified MCD formally came into existence in May by merging three civic bodies -- North, South and East Municipal Corporations.

He also sought suggestions to improve the MCD’s financial situation from residents at "mailto:writetolgdelhi@gmail.com"

Between 2019-2020 and 2021-22, the MCD's total income was Rs 31,861.81 crore, while the expenditure was Rs 34,618.17 crore. Hence, the civic body's cash deficit stood at Rs 2,756.32 crore for this period.

Delhi has 1,483 sq km area and MCD's jurisdiction extends to 94.2 per cent of its total area. Around 98 per cent of Delhi's total population resides in MCD areas, the details shared by the LG said.

The civic body's salaries, pension dues and other financial liabilities amount to Rs 9,261.95 crore, he said.

This is not the first time that Saxena, who replaced Anil Baijal as Delhi’s LG in May, has sought suggestions from the people in solving people-centric issues.

Earlier, he had invited suggestions from the public on clearing "mountains of garbage" in Delhi, cleaning the Yamuna and addressing the national capital’s drinking water crisis.

Last month, the LG had advised MCD to bring all properties within the city limits, commercial as well as residential, under the tax net so that MCD’s income increases, and it is able to provide better services.