LG stopping us from sending teachers to Finland for training: AAP govt

PTI
Jan 13, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

The Raj Niwas, however, said the ”LG has not rejected the proposal for the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement on (to) the contrary is misleading and mischievously motivated”. Members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Atishi, also protested outside the LG’s residence over the issue.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena returned a proposal to send government teachers to Finland for training, asking them to do a cost-benefit analysis of the programme first.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the LG twice returned a file (containing the proposal) to send Delhi government teachers to Finland for training, asking if a cost-benefit analysis of the programme has been done.

”I told him that a soldier lays down his life for the country but merely gets a salary of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Have we ever done a cost-benefit analysis of a soldier’s life? We are shaping the future of our children here. We are building a nation.”I spend my entire salary on my children. You cannot do cost-benefit analysis of certain things,” he said.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Sisodia said so far around 1,100 teachers have undergone training abroad, including Singapore, the UK and Finland. Now that the people of the BJP have an ”unauthorised hold” over the services department, they are ”doing dirty politics” to stop the AAP government in Delhi from giving the best training to teachers, he alleged.

The LG returned the proposal to send a batch of teachers to Finland in December, questioning the credentials of the institution imparting training and whether guidelines were being followed, the AAP leader alleged.