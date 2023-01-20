English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Budget 2023: What infra sector wants
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    LG playing dirty politics instead of improving Delhi's law-and-order situation, says Arvind Kejriwal

    Arvind Kejriwal remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

    PTI
    January 20, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that LG V K Saxena was playing dirty politics rather than taking steps to improve the law-and-order situation of the city.

    His remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS here with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window.

    Amid a growing tussle between the two sides, Kejriwal claimed the LG had called a series of meetings with government officials despite having no powers to do so.

    "Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. The L-G, rather than taking steps to improve it, is busy playing dirty politics. He has called a series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in an elected government's functioning," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    Along with the tweet, he tagged a media report of the Thursday incident involving Maliwal.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India #Politics
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 10:48 am