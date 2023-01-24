 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LG bypassing Delhi govt in issuing prosecution sanction: Manish Sisodia

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Manish Sisodia said this has led to a situation where those accused of committing serious offences against the State might walk away free.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of issuing prosecution sanction by bypassing the city government.

He said this has led to a situation where those accused of committing serious offences against the State might walk away free.

Sisodia said it is the elected government that issues a prosecution sanction.

"Hon. LG's over-enthusiasm to bypass elected govt on every matter has created a crisis situation wherein many people accused of committing serious crimes against the state might go scot free," he said in a tweet.