Let 'captive' MLAs be released, take independent decision: MP CM Kamal Nath to Governor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a letter on March 17 asked the state's Governor, Lalji Tandon, to let the 16 legislators in Bengaluru "live in their respective houses for 5-7 days without any fear so that they can take an independent decision".

"Let the 16 MLAs, who have been held captive, be released," Nath said. The chief minister, who has exuded confidence regarding the survival of his government, added in his letter that the Governor's "belief" the floor test should be conducted today is "baseless".

"Your belief that I should conduct floor test in MP Assembly on 17th March, otherwise it will be considered that I don't have the majority will be unconstitutional because of it being baseless," Nath said in his letter.

Tandon had, on March 16, shot off a letter directing Nath to hold a floor test on March 17, the second day of the budget session which began on March 16.

Tandon, in his letter, said failure to hold a floor test will mean the chief minister does not enjoy a majority in the house.

Nath, who had met the Governor yesterday, had claimed that his government holds a majority and there was no need of a floor test.

"Those who claim that we don't have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done," Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan.

The Madya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 yesterday citing coronavirus concerns. After this, the BJP had moved Supreme Court, with the apex court asking the Nath government to give by March 17 its response to former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea seeking a direction for an immediate floor test in the assembly.

The 15-month-old Nath government's stability has come under doubt due to resignation by 22 rebel Congress MLAs.