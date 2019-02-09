App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Less than 45 seats in Maharashtra won't be deemed as win: Amit Shah

While the Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the last Lok Sabha election together, it is not yet clear whether the alliance would continue this time given their strained relations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Setting a target of winning 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, BJP chief Amit Shah told party workers here on February 9 that Baramati, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's bastion, should be one of them.

Shah addressed BJP workers at a review meeting for three constituencies in the district -- Pune, Baramati and Shirur -- ahead of the coming polls.

"In Maharashtra, if our alliance wins less than 45 seats, it will not be deemed a victory," Shah said.

While the Shiv Sena and BJP had contested the last Lok Sabha election together, it is not yet clear whether the alliance would continue this time given their strained relations.

related news

"I want my party workers to win me 45 seats from the state, and to achieve that we will have to win Baramati seat. If we win Baramati, the number 45 can be achieved," the BJP chief said.

Baramati, Pawar's home turf, is at present represented by his daughter Supriya Sule.

"Not a single seat should go to the people who were involved in corruption in Maharashtra... not a single seat should be left to the people who talk about human rights of immigrants," the BJP president said.

State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve in his speech expressed confidence that they would win 43 seats, one more than in 2014.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP was ready to fight elections alone. "We are ready to fight on all 48 seats with full strength... the 43rd seat Danve talks about is Baramati," he said.

Last time Rashtriya Samaj Paksh leader Mahadev Jankar, an NDA ally, lost from Baramati by a small margin, he said, adding, "Had there been the lotus symbol, we would have won Baramati. This time we will not make that mistake. Our candidate will fight on the party symbol.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.