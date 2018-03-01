Less than 1 percent of MoUs in Maharashtra event actualised: Congress   

The Congress today hit out at the state government's 'Magnetic Maharashtra' event and said that just Rs 6000 crore of the Rs 8 lakh crore worth of MoUs signed during the earlier 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative actually came into the state.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Friday said that against a claim by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of 30 lakh jobs being generated due to the event, just 42,000 jobs were created in the last two years.

"If the government has not fulfilled the promises made in its previous event, what can be expected from the 'Magnetic Maharashtra event?" he asked.

BJP leader Prasad Lad refuted Nirupam's claims and said that 3.91 lakh crore worth of MoUs from that time had fructified.

Lad expressed confidence that 70 per cent of the MoUs signed during the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' business summit would also bring in investments.

Shiv sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande, in a dig at the BJP, said the BJP had failed to keep its promise of reversing the damage done by the Congress in the past 60 years.

"Problem like unemployment have not been solved. Population control measures have not been taken. There has been no decision on Article 370 and the Uniform Civil Code," Kayande said.

The AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel claimed the Sena would not have been the party it was today if its late chief, Bal Thackeray, had not targeted Muslims in the initial days of the party.

Jaleel also questioned the Sena on why it was continuing the alliance with the BJP if it had so may issues with the latter.

"The Sena will not do this because it cannot give up its attraction towards ministerial berths and power," he said.

NCP leader Chitra Wagh claimed that the way in which demonsetisation was implemented had ruined the country's economy and had led to closure of factories and job losses.

"The PM said he would be a 'chowkidar' to safeguard people's money. But instead of bringing back black money as promised, he let people run away after looting wealth," Wagh said.

They were talking as panelists in a discussion organised by a news channel.