Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lemon Tree Hotels signs pact for new hotel in Nepal

The 51-rooms Bhangeri Durbar Resort at Nagarkot will be operated through company's subsidiary and management arm, Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

Lemon Tree Hotels on Monday said it has signed a license agreement with Bhangeri Durbar Resort Pvt Ltd, for an upcoming Hotel at Nagarkot in Nepal.

The 51-rooms Bhangeri Durbar Resort at Nagarkot will be operated through company's subsidiary and management arm, Carnation Hotels Pvt Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels said in a regulatory filing.

The hotel project is expected to open by early 2021, it added.

Close

"We are delighted to expand our reach in Nepal with this stunning resort. It is our second signing for a hotel in the country, which we feel holds immense business and tourism potential," Lemon Tree Hotels Deputy MD and Carnation Hotels Director Rattan Keswani said.

It will also add to company's repertoire of hotels internationally, which include its existing hotel in Dubai and upcoming international launches in Thimphu, Bhutan and Kathmandu, Nepal, he added.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels were trading at Rs 53.50 per scrip on BSE, down 1.02 percent from its previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Bhangeri Durbar Resort Pvt Ltd #Business #Companies #Lemon Tree Hotels #Nepal

