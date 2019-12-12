App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Left parties to organise joint nationwide protest against Citizenship Bill on Dec 19

The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, in a joint statement, alleged that the bill was completely violative of the Constitution and aimed at destroying the secular democratic foundations of India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Left parties will organise a nationwide joint protest on December 19 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, according to a statement issued by these parties on Thursday.

The Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party, in a joint statement, alleged that the bill was completely violative of the Constitution and aimed at destroying the secular democratic foundations of India.

The contentious bill, which seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims facing discrimination in neighbouring countries, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Close

"The Left parties strongly oppose this bill that links citizenship with the religious affiliation of an individual, the very antithesis of secularism. This bill aims to further sharpen the communal divide and social polarization in the country, which is dangerously detrimental to the unity and integrity of our country," the statement read.

related news

The left parties also said that the passage of the Bill, along with the "proclamations by this Modi-Shah BJP government" to extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the entire country, is the "twin combination to change the character of the Indian Republic – from a secular democratic one into an 'Hindutva Rashtra', the RSS political project."

December 19 has been chosen as the day of the protest as on this day in 1927, Ram Prasad Bismil, who rendered the stirring patriotic call, 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna', rousing Indian people in the freedom struggle, was hanged in Gorakhpur jail. Ashfaqulla, a co-accused, was hanged at the Faizabad jail and another co-accused Roshan Singh was hanged at the Naini jail.

"This unity, overriding religious affiliations won India its freedom from the British. This, today, is being ruptured by the RSS-BJP," the statement by the Left parties said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Citizenship bill #CPI #India #Politics

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.