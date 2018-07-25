Left parties are Pandavas who will defeat BJP's Kauravas in political battle: Sitaram Yechury

Five Left parties, which organised a protest in the national capital against the incidents of lynching across the country and "murder of democracy", are like the Pandavas and they would defeat the BJP's Kauravas in the political battle, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury claimed.

The CPI(M), CPI, RSP, Forward Bloc and the CPI(ML) held the protest on the Parliament Street here and accused the BJP of unleashing a "politics of violence" for garnering votes.

"The five Left parties are five Pandavas... How many people remember the names of all the Kauravas... most people remember only two names, Duryodhan and Dushashan who led the Kauravas.

"Today the 'kaurav sena' of the BJP is being led by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The five Pandavas will defeat the BJP's Kauravas in the political battle. Time has come, we will rally people to defeat the BJP," Yechury said at the gathering.

He alleged that the government's move to set up a committee to curb mob violence and lynching is just an "eyewash" and that the BJP dispensation at the centre was playing the "worst vote-bank politics" targeting Muslims and Dalits and trying to consolidate the Hindutva vote bank.

Tripura's former chief minister Manik Sarkar, who also addressed the gathering, alleged that ever since the BJP-IPFT government came to power in the state, the Left and democratic mass organisations have been the target of violence perpetrated by the RSS and BJP.

West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose, who was also present at the protest, alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state has intensified its attack on the Left ever since it come to power.

"Mamata Banerjee and her party masquerade as democrats claiming to fight the BJP-RSS, but in reality they are on the same path," Bose claimed.

Both the Left parties and the TMC held their respective protest against lynching and hate politics facing in other in front of Parliament this morning. They also raised their issues in both the Houses during Zero Hour.

The Left parties got a shot in the arm when West Bengal Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attacked the TMC on the alleged "state-sponsored violence" during the panchayat polls held recently.