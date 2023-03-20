 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Left, Congress in Kerala attacking Christian leaders whose statements favour govt of India: BJP

Mar 20, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister V Muraleedharan welcomed a senior bishop’s statement in Kerala that their community can help the BJP if the party addresses the concerns of farmers.

The BJP on Monday accused the ruling Left in Kerala and the Congress of treating Christians in the state like a ”vote bank” and not allowing them to express their views freely if they favour the party in power at the Centre.

He, however, accused the Left and the Congress — the two main parties in the state — of targeting those religious leaders of Christians whose statements tend to support the BJP.

Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany of the influential Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has created ripples in the political waters of Kerala by saying that if the Centre promised to increase the price of rubber procurement to Rs 300 per kilogram, BJP’s dearth of an MP from the southern state would be addressed.