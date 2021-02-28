English
Left-Congress grand alliance will defeat TMC, BJP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Speaking at a joint rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here, Chowdhury said the massive gathering proves that the upcoming elections will not be a two-cornered contest.

PTI
February 28, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said the grand alliance of the Left- Congress and other secular forces will defeat both the TMC and the BJP in the West Bengal assembly elections.

He said the BJP and the ruling TMC desire that apart from these two parties, there should not exist any other political force in the state, which come in their path.

"In future, there will not be any BJP or TMC, only the grand alliance will remain," he asserted.
