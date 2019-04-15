App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Left, Congress allege rigging in Tripura; BJP rubbishes charge

Around 77.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the election to the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
The opposition Left Front and the Congress on Sunday alleged "blatant rigging" during the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Tripura, and appealed to voters to resist any such attempt in the next phase on April 18.

Around 77.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the election to the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat on April 11.

"We have witnessed that the first phase of elections was blatantly rigged by the BJP and it is apprehended that the second phase would be no different," Left Front Convener and CPI(M) central committee member, Bijan Dahar told reporters.

The BJP termed the charges as baseless, and instead, claimed its supporters are being attacked in different parts of the state by CPI(M) and Congress activists.

"The opposition parties have failed to put up election agents. They have become alienated from the people. Their appeal to resist is actually an attempt to spread violence and a verbal tonic to estranged supporters," BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Tripura Left Front Committee on Sunday met Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti, and complained of gross violation of the model code of conduct during first phase of elections.

The Left Front will organise a mass sit-in demonstration in Agartala on April 16 to protest against alleged attacks, violence and rigging in the Lok Sabha polls.

Tripura Congress spokesperson Harekrishna Bhowmik said party representatives met Election Commission officials in New Delhi on Saturday, demanding central forces in all the 1,645 polling booths of East Tripura constituency on April 18.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:37 am

#Business #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

