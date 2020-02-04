'Leave or get driven out MNS-style': Posters in Navi Mumbai warn Bangladeshi immigrants

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on February 4 purportedly put up posters in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, warning "Bangladeshis" to leave India or be driven out "MNS-style".



Maharashtra: Posters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating 'Bangladeshis leaves the country,otherwise you'll be driven out in MNS style' seen in Panvel of Raigad dist. Posters also shows the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray&his son & party leader Amit Thackeray. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/0mnNk5b0YR

According to images posted by news agency ANI in a tweet, the posters read: “Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style”. The posters also feature pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.

This comes days after MNS declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators”.

On January 23, while unveiling his party’s new flag, Raj Thackeray had defended the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He had also announced that the MNS would stage a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.