'Leave or get driven out MNS-style': Posters in Navi Mumbai warn Bangladeshi immigrants

This comes days after MNS declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators”
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on February 4 purportedly put up posters in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, warning "Bangladeshis" to leave India or be driven out "MNS-style".According to images posted by news agency ANI in a tweet, the posters read: “Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style”. The posters also feature pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.
Maharashtra: Posters of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) stating 'Bangladeshis leaves the country,otherwise you'll be driven out in MNS style' seen in Panvel of Raigad dist. Posters also shows the pictures of MNS Chief Raj Thackeray&his son & party leader Amit Thackeray. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/0mnNk5b0YR
— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020
This comes days after MNS declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators”.
On January 23, while unveiling his party’s new flag, Raj Thackeray had defended the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).
He had also announced that the MNS would stage a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.The MNS was set up in 2006 after Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.