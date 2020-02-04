App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Leave or get driven out MNS-style': Posters in Navi Mumbai warn Bangladeshi immigrants

This comes days after MNS declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on February 4 purportedly put up posters in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, warning "Bangladeshis" to leave India or be driven out "MNS-style".

According to images posted by news agency ANI in a tweet, the posters read: “Bangladeshis leave the country, otherwise, you will be driven out in MNS style”. The posters also feature pictures of MNS chief Raj Thackeray and his son Amit Thackeray, who was recently inducted into the party.

This comes days after MNS declared his support to the Narendra Modi government over the eviction of Bangladeshi and Pakistani “infiltrators”.

Close

On January 23, while unveiling his party’s new flag, Raj Thackeray had defended the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He had also announced that the MNS would stage a protest march on February 9 seeking eviction of illegal migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The MNS was set up in 2006 after Raj Thackeray split from the Shiv Sena.

First Published on Feb 4, 2020 11:17 am

tags #CAA #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #MNS #Politics #Raj Thackeray

