Leave BJP with 15-20 MLAs, will make you Gujarat CM: Congress tells Dy CM Nitin Patel

The Congress (INC) has offered Nitin Patel Gujarat Chief Minister's post, if he defects with 15 to 20 other state MLAs, The Times of India reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Patel is the Deputy CM of Gujarat. The Congress' proposal came after he hinted at being isolated within his party.

Speaking at a function on March 1, Patel had reportedly said, "You must be watching on television, or reading in the newspapers. On the one hand, there is everybody, on the other, I am alone."

Within a day of the statement, Congress MLA Virji Thummar addressed Patel in the Gujarat Assembly and made the offer. "We heard that you have become lonely in BJP. You can join Congress with 15 to 20 MLAs and become CM in a Congress government," Thummar was quoted saying.