Learn lesson of affection, love from Taj Mahal: Akhilesh Yadav to PM Modi

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on January 9 said he hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would learn a lesson of affection and love from Taj Mahal during his visit to Agra.

Yadav tweeted hours before the prime minister's visit to the city during which he will launch several projects worth Rs 2,980 crore and address a public meeting.

"Hope the PM will return from Taj Mahal after learning a lesson of affection and love from it," he tweeted.

Yadav also said he hoped that Modi will remember the pain of farmers growing potato and sugarcane and wheat in nearby areas.