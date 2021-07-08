MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Learn from predecessors, avoid making unnecessary statements, PM Modi tells new Council of Ministers

PM Modi also expressed his concerns about the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 10:58 PM IST
Leaders inducted into the Council of Ministers (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Leaders inducted into the Council of Ministers (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

A day after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded all ministers to reach office on time and channelise all their energy into ministerial work.

At a meeting held with the ministers on July 8, PM Modi advised the new ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements and also told them to meet their predecessors and learn from their experience.

At the meeting of the new Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister said: “Those no longer a part of it made contributions and the newcomers can learn from them.”

He then expressed his concerns over scenes of crowded places, thousands flocking to popular tourist sites, and people roaming without masks or social distancing. The PM’s concerns come as several experts have warned that the third wave of the pandemic could strike in the next few months and such behaviour will only catalyse it.

PM Modi also expressed his concerns about the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Close

Related stories

To boost the health infrastructure of the country and equip it better for the approaching third wave, the prime minister also announced a Rs 23,000 crore package to fight COVID-19. This package will help make arrangements for paediatric care units, ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulance, and medicine in every district, he said.

After chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, he also tweeted that the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund can now be used to strengthen the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Union Cabinet expansion
first published: Jul 8, 2021 10:58 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Trade

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.