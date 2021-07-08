Learn from predecessors, avoid making unnecessary statements, PM Modi tells new Council of Ministers

Leaders inducted into the Council of Ministers (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

A day after the expansion of the Union Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded all ministers to reach office on time and channelise all their energy into ministerial work.

At a meeting held with the ministers on July 8, PM Modi advised the new ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements and also told them to meet their predecessors and learn from their experience.

At the meeting of the new Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister said: “Those no longer a part of it made contributions and the newcomers can learn from them.”

He then expressed his concerns over scenes of crowded places, thousands flocking to popular tourist sites, and people roaming without masks or social distancing. The PM’s concerns come as several experts have warned that the third wave of the pandemic could strike in the next few months and such behaviour will only catalyse it.

PM Modi also expressed his concerns about the persistently high number of COVID-19 cases being reported from Maharashtra and Kerala.

To boost the health infrastructure of the country and equip it better for the approaching third wave, the prime minister also announced a Rs 23,000 crore package to fight COVID-19. This package will help make arrangements for paediatric care units, ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulance, and medicine in every district, he said.

After chairing the meeting of the Union Cabinet, he also tweeted that the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund can now be used to strengthen the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).

(With PTI inputs)