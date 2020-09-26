172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|leaders-dropped-from-bjp-reshuffle-might-find-place-in-pm-modis-cabinet-rejig-report-5889651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaders dropped from BJP reshuffle might find place in PM Modi's Cabinet rejig: Report

Leaders from states like West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to be included in the Cabinet.

Moneycontrol News
Image: Twitter/@PIB_India
Image: Twitter/@PIB_India

With senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Anil Jain and Saroj Pandey relieved from the party's office bearers' responsibilities, it is possible that a reshuffle within the government is likely and some of these leaders might be included in the Cabinet, news agency ANI reported.

Sources told the news agency that a Cabinet rejig may take place in the next few weeks or after the Bihar Assembly polls, which are scheduled for October end, with results expected on November 10.

According to the report, leaders from states like West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to be included in the Cabinet since these are the states where the BJP hopes to expand its base in future.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also rejig the portfolios of several of his ministers, sources told the news agency. Some of the ministers are holding a clutch of portfolios, and these may be handed over to the newly inducted ministers, the news agency reported.

Earlier on September 26, the BJP announced new office bearers of the party, with leaders like former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and party spokesperson Baijyant Jay Panda appointed as National Vice-Presidents.

The list of eight general secretaries, a crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, CT Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are the new choices as general secretaries.
