you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 12:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaders across party lines pay homage to Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said Sushma Swaraj's demise is a "personal loss"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away in Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 6.

According to a CNN News 18 report, Swaraj had suffered a cardiac arrest, and was rushed to AIIMS as her condition was critical. Attempts to revive her had failed.

Leaders across political parties condoled the veteran leader's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said that Sushma Swaraj's demise is a "personal loss".

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, said that he was "extremely shocked" to hear of Swaraj's passing. 

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he was "shocked and saddened" by the news of Swaraj's passing.

"Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at PM's swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine "people's person" in Government & I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti..." Tharoor said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "deeply shocked and anguished" by Swaraj's death.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague Smt. Sushma Swaraj. She was a seasoned Parliamentarian and widely respected cutting across the party lines. Her demise is a monumental loss for us," Singh tweeted.


"Smt Sushma Swaraj served the nation with diligence and brilliance. Her contribution to the nation and the party will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family," Singh added in another tweet.


Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that he was "deeply shocked" to learn of the "sad and untimely demise" of Sushma Swaraj.


"She was a fiery speaker, a consummate parliamentarian and an outstanding Leader of Opposition. Our condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace," Sibal said.


Former Finance Minister said that he was "saddened, pained and broken".


"Saddened, pained & broken on demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the Present Era. She distinguished in all positions. She held Senior Positions with the Party, NDA Govt. & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill," Jaitley tweeted.


Calling Swaraj's passing "a great loss to BJP & Indian politics", Home Minister Amit Shah paid condolences to her "family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers."


First Published on Aug 7, 2019 12:15 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sushma Swaraj

