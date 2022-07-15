English
    Laxmikant Bajpai appointed BJP's new chief whip in Rajya Sabha

    Laxmikant Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

    PTI
    July 15, 2022 / 09:46 PM IST
    Rajya Sabha member Laxmikant Bajpai was Friday appointed as the BJP's new chief whip in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. Bajpai, a former Uttar Pradesh BJP president, succeeds Shiv Pratap Shukla who retired from the house recently.

    "Laxmikant Bajpai is appointed as BJP chief whip in Rajya Sabha," Joshi said. Bajpai has served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh assembly for four terms.

    Meanwhile, the BJP has again appointed Piyush Goyal as its leader in the Upper House. The party is yet to take a call on its deputy leader in the House after the retirement of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.
    first published: Jul 15, 2022 09:46 pm
