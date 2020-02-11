Laxmi Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Laxmi Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Laxmi Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Laxmi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 67.23% and in 2013, 64.7% of Laxmi Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Nitin Tyagi of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 4846 votes which was 3.54% of the total votes polled. Nitin Tyagi polled a total of 136849 (42.55%) votes.

AAP's Vinod Kumar Binny won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 7752 (6.56%) votes. Vinod Kumar Binny polled 118240 which was 36.41% of the total votes polled.