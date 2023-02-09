Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Erdogan faces pressure in May polls, 13.5 million people could be affected

Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: In freezing weather, rescuers raced to save survivors trapped under debris from a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Wednesday. A total of 15,383 people are confirmed dead from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, including 12,391 in Turkey and 2,992 in Syria.
Six COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai, no fatalities; active Tally 19
The Mumbai civic body reported six cases of Covid-19 in February 9, bringing the total to 11,55,272.
There have been no deaths associated with the pandemic reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 19,747.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reports that there are now 19 active cases after one patient was discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 11,35,506.
There is an average doubling rate of 4,89,935 days in Mumbai, resulting in a case recovery rate of 98.3 percent.
A total of 1,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,87,27,252, the civic body said.
Turkish officials say around 13.5 million people affected
According to Turkish officials, about 13.5 million people were affected in an area stretching roughly 450 km (280 miles) from Adana to Diyarbakir. A 250-kilometer radius from the epicentre, people were killed as far south as Hama in Syria.
Erdogan under pressure in May polls after deadly earthquake
For Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the stakes could not be higher. More than 15,000 people were killed in a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria just three months before the biggest test of his political career. Before the disaster, polls showed that Erdogan, who has led Turkey since 2003, would win in a tight race for the presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. Erdogan had already been trying to deal with a series of crises before the disaster struck early Monday morning.
Turkish bourse shuts for five days
Istanbul's stock exchange operator suspended trading for five days until Feb. 15 and halted all trades from February 8 after the first devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.
EU's special donor conference for Turkey and Syria
The European Union says it will hold a special donor conference in the coming months to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the 27-member bloc is sending the message to the people of Turkey and Syria that it will support their communities because “no one should be left alone when a tragedy like this hits a people.”
JP Nadda to release BJP Manifesto today
In advance of PM Modi's visit to Tripura, BJP President J P Nadda will release the party's election manifesto on February 9, at 12:30 pm.
In Meghalaya, 379 candidates, including 37 women, have filed their nominations for the 60-member assembly election on February 27. There are 60 sitting MLAs who have submitted their re-election papers, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma.
IND VS AUS 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score: Rohit has a lot on his plate for WTC.
Despite his injuries (hamstring injury against South Africa and split webbing injury against Bangladesh in 2022) and illness (Covid-19 vs England in the one-off game), Rohit wants to lead the team to another World Test Championship final in the same manner as his predecessor Kohli.
Rohit's biggest weapon of execution will be his quartet of spinners, of which three are supposed to play, to ensure a clear two-match victory margin. It is also crucial that his batters rise to the challenge Nathan Lyon poses. Playing slow bowlers on rank turners hasn't been a success for the hosts.
PM Modi to speak in Rajya Sabha today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the motion of thanks in Rajya Sabha today. To attack the Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi read couplets of Hindi satirist Kaka Hathrasi and poet Dushyant Kumar on February 9.
According to Modi, the world was looking at India with hope amid instability due to the once-in-a-century pandemic and conflicts in some parts of the globe.
Sanctions don't cover humanitarian challenges: MEA on assistance to quake-hit Syria
As per the G20 motto "One Earth, One Family, One Future," India offered humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Syria. In the wake of the earthquake that hit the country, India has dispatched assistance to those in need. In 2011, the Arab League, the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Switzerland imposed sanctions against Syria following the Syrian civil war.
Twitter Blue now available in India; prices start at Rs 650 per month
The Elon Musk-owned social media giant extended its subscription service Twitter Blue to India, Brazil, and Indonesia on February 8.
Currently, the service costs Rs 650 per month on the web and Rs 900 on mobile devices. Additionally, Twitter offers a discounted annual plan for Rs 6,800 per year, which equates to Rs 566.67 per month.
Apple and Google's 15-30% commission fees on subscriptions are likely to be offset by the higher iOS and Android subscription fees. Read More
Syria receives 6 tons of emergency relief assistance from India
Through an Indian Airforce special aircraft, 6 tons of emergency relief assistance has been dispatched to Syria. Among the items in the consignment are portable ECG machines, patient monitors and other essential medical equipment.
Erdogan admits ‘shortcomings’ in quake relief
Despite anger from those left destitute and frustrated over the slow arrival of rescue teams, Turkish President Erdogan has admitted there are problems with the government's initial response to the devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey.
“Of course, there are shortcomings,” Erdogan said during a visit to Kahramanmaras, one of the hardest hit spots.
“The conditions are clear to see. It’s not possible to be ready for a disaster like this.”
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates:One Indian missing, ten others stuck but safe in quake-hit Turkey, says MEA
Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on February 8, 2023, that one Indian is missing, and ten others are stuck but safe in remote regions of earthquake-hit Turkey as specialists sent by India began searching and rescuing them.
At a media briefing, Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said, "We set up a control room in Adana in Turkiye. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of the affected areas but they are safe. We have one Indian national missing who was on a business visit to Turkiye. He has not been traced in the last two days. We are in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him." Verma said.
6th flight under Operation Dost reaches Turkey: EAM
As part of the relief efforts, EAM S Jaishankar said more search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search and access equipment, medicines, and medical equipment are on hand.
Explainer: Why was the Turkey-Syria earthquake so bad?
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday is likely to be one of the deadliest this decade, seismologists said, with a more than 100 km (62 miles) rupture between the Anatolian and Arabian plates.
Here is what scientists said happened beneath the earth's surface and what to expect in the aftermath… Read More
Twitter access will be restored to Turkey 'shortly': Elon Musk
Musk tweeted on February 8 that Twitter had been informed by Turkey's government that full access to the social media platform will be restored "shortly".
