Asset monetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex, says DIPAM Secy, Tuhin Kanta Pandey

December 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing



Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.

The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.



According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.

One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.

According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.