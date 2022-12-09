Asset monetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex, says DIPAM Secy, Tuhin Kanta Pandey

"Divestments are an ongoing thing. They are of two kinds, including sale of minority stakes. It's not a question of coming every day and diluting our stake. We have got Rs 62,000 crore of resources already raised this year, including dividends," Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
Assetmonetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex: Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
US designates 6 Pakistani firms for 'unsafeguarded' nuclear proliferation
The United States has placed six Pakistani companies on its entity list for missile proliferation and unsafe-guarded nuclear activity.
These companies were part of two dozen entities from countries like Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, that were added to the Entity
"Today, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a rule that adds 24 new entities to the Entity List under 26 entries, applying stringent license requirements that will severely restrict these entities' access to commodities, software, and technologies subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These entities are added under the destinations of Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)," the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a press release.
(ANI)
Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.
The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.
According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.
One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case.
According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.
Police seizes 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin in Assam
Assam | Police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores in Karbi Anglong dist on Thursday night. Three drug peddlers have been arrested: John Das, SDPO, Bokajan
(ANI)
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users," Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.
Another said the lost revenue for one large news website was thousands of dollars an hour and it was coming during a key revenue period as advertisers promote holiday deals.
"This is real economic loss," the source said. Read More
FADA November Data
- Total Vehicle Retail Sales (GU)25% At 23.80 Units Lk Vs 18.93 Lk Units YoY
- Total 2-wheeler Sales (GU)23.6% At 18.47 Lakh Units Vs 14.94 Lakh Units YoY
- Total 3-wheeler Sales (GU)80.3% At 74,473 Units Vs 41,296 Units YoY
- Total PV Sales (GU)21.3% At 3 Lakh Units Vs 2.48 Lakh Units YoY
- Total CV Sales (GU)32.8% At 79,369 Units Vs 59,765 Units YoY
Meet the college lecturer who moonlights as a railway porter
Ch Nageshu Patro, a resident of Odisha’s Ganjam district, is a college professor during the day. Byu night, he switches to a red shirt and wears a towel on his shoulders, turns into a porter at the railway station.
Patro’s story, reported by The Times of India, is lesson in hard work and using all the resources available to make a living.
Patro, 31, has also set up a coaching centre to teach underprivileged student, where he has employed other teachers.
The postgraduate in Odia lost his livelihood when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the movement of trains was restricted. “Instead of sitting idle, I started teaching students of Class 10,” he told The Times of India. Read More
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice for Lakhimpur-Kheri incident
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the non-fulfilment of the promises with respect to compensation made to the victims of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident.
(ANI)
Cyclone Mandous Live updates: ISRO shares images of severe cyclonic storm
ISRO on Thursday shared the image of severe cyclonic storm Mandous which is set to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph today around midnight.
EOS-06 images Cyclone Mandous. This image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) with wind vector data derived from the Scatterometer.
OCM also identified algae (coccolithophore) blooming off the coast of Argentina in the South Atlantic Ocean.
Treat patients first before initiating hospital admission process: Mamata Banerjee to doctors
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over medical services provided at state-run SSKM Hospital, and urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.
Banerjee, who went straight to the hospital after returning from New Delhi on Thursday evening, also took exception to the practice of doctors referring patients to other hospitals.
Treat (the patients) first and get the process part done later, especially in a trauma care centre (like the one in SSKM), which is an emergency service.
"Moreover, patients like pregnant women can die if they travel long hours to go to another hospital where they are referred," the CM said. Read More
India's Covid Update
India sees single-day rise of 249 COVID-19 cases, active cases have declined from 4,244 to 4,228: Union health ministry.
International Anti-Corruption Day 2022: History, theme and significance
International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD) is observed annually on December 9 to raise public awareness on the malpractice of corruption and its harmful effects on progress and development. “Corruption undermines democratic institutions, slows economic development and contributes to governmental instability,” notes the United Nations on its website. It destroys the very foundation of democratic institutions by attacking the free and fair electoral process, which makes the observance of Anti-Corruption Day all the more significant. Read More
PM Modi wishes Sonia Gandhi on birthday: 'Praying for long and healthy life'
Cyclonic storm to cross coast between north TN and south AP
Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday. It is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said. It lay centred around 270 km off Chennai. It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the IMD official added.
Twitter Files: Investigation shows Twitter built secret blacklists, restricted visibility of accounts
The second installment of the Twitter Files - a series of tweets exposing the deliberate steps taken by the microblogging platform to suppress free speech - was released by Bari Weiss, founder of the independent news publication The Free Press, on Friday.
It alleged that "teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics — all in secret, without informing users".
Weiss, echoing Matt Taibbi — the independent journalist who released the first installment of the expose — said while Twitter wanted to provide people with the power to create ideas without barriers, it ultimately failed to do so.
FIFA Football World Cup Schedule
- Croatia vs Brazil at Education City Stadium at 8:30 PM
- Netherlands vs Argentina at Lusail Stadium at 12:30 AM
Beijing reports 1,185 symptomatic, 1,488 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 8
China's capital, Beijing, reported 1,185 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,488 asymptomatic cases for Dec. 8, the local health authority said on Friday. This compared with 1,168 symptomatic and 2,194 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 191 cases on Thursday were found outside quarantined areas
4 killed, over 60 wedding guests injured in gas cylinder explosion in Jodhpur
Four persons were killed and 60 wedding guests, including women and children, sustained injuries in a gas cylinder explosion that took place in the Bhungra village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday. A fire brigade team with water tankers was called after the police arrived on the scene. The injured were shifted to the local hospital for treatment, an official said on Thursday.According to District Collector Himanshu Gupta, the incident took place before a groom's procession was about to start from Bhungra on Thursday.
Himachal Congress MLAs to meet today to decide chief minister
After registering a win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, Congress MLAs will meet on Friday in Shimla to decide on the chief minister. Himachal Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 3 pm at State Congress Headquarters, Rajiv Bhawan today. Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, and supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda will also be present at the meeting. MLAs are likely to pass a resolution and authorise the party's high command to take the final call for the chief minister.
