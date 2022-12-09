Asset monetisation isn't for boosting government's coffers but to trigger capex, says DIPAM Secy, Tuhin Kanta Pandey
"Divestments are an ongoing thing. They are of two kinds, including sale of minority stakes. It's not a question of coming every day and diluting our stake. We have got Rs 62,000 crore of resources already raised this year, including dividends," Divestment Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
December 09, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
US designates 6 Pakistani firms for 'unsafeguarded' nuclear proliferation
The United States has placed six Pakistani companies on its entity list for missile proliferation and unsafe-guarded nuclear activity. These companies were part of two dozen entities from countries like Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, that were added to the Entity
"Today, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a rule that adds 24 new entities to the Entity List under 26 entries, applying stringent license requirements that will severely restrict these entities' access to commodities, software, and technologies subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). These entities are added under the destinations of Russia, Switzerland, Latvia, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)," the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) said in a press release.
(ANI)
December 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST
Shradha murder case: Aaftab to appear in proceedings at court through video-conferencing
Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, is to be produced before the Saket court here through video conferencing, said the Prison Officials.
The 28-year-old, who dismembered Shraddha's body and stored the chopped body parts in a refrigerator before disposing of them in the forests of south Delhi's Chhatarpur, is currently in Judicial custody.
According to the jail authorities, Aaftab spends time plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates.
One of the investigators in the case even said Aaftab is very clever and a "new twist" could be expected in the case. According to sources, Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess in the cell.
December 09, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Police seizes 30,000 Yaba tablets and 55 soap cases containing heroin in Assam
Assam | Police seized 30,000 Yaba tablets & 55 soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 7 crores in Karbi Anglong dist on Thursday night. Three drug peddlers have been arrested: John Das, SDPO, Bokajan
(ANI)
December 09, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
"The issue with Google Ad Manager has been resolved and ad serving has now been restored for the affected users," Google said in a tweet on Thursday evening. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
News websites such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Times were being affected by the issue, one of the sources said.
Another said the lost revenue for one large news website was thousands of dollars an hour and it was coming during a key revenue period as advertisers promote holiday deals.
"This is real economic loss," the source said. Read More
December 09, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
FADA November Data
- Total Vehicle Retail Sales (GU)25% At 23.80 Units Lk Vs 18.93 Lk Units YoY
- Total 2-wheeler Sales (GU)23.6% At 18.47 Lakh Units Vs 14.94 Lakh Units YoY
- Total 3-wheeler Sales (GU)80.3% At 74,473 Units Vs 41,296 Units YoY
- Total PV Sales (GU)21.3% At 3 Lakh Units Vs 2.48 Lakh Units YoY
- Total CV Sales (GU)32.8% At 79,369 Units Vs 59,765 Units YoY
December 09, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST
Meet the college lecturer who moonlights as a railway porter
Ch Nageshu Patro, a resident of Odisha’s Ganjam district, is a college professor during the day. Byu night, he switches to a red shirt and wears a towel on his shoulders, turns into a porter at the railway station. Patro’s story, reported by The Times of India, is lesson in hard work and using all the resources available to make a living.
Patro, 31, has also set up a coaching centre to teach underprivileged student, where he has employed other teachers.
The postgraduate in Odia lost his livelihood when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the movement of trains was restricted. “Instead of sitting idle, I started teaching students of Class 10,” he told The Times of India. Read More
December 09, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice for Lakhimpur-Kheri incident
RLD MP Jayant Singh has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the non-fulfilment of the promises with respect to compensation made to the victims of the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident.
(ANI)
December 09, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
EOS-06 images Cyclone Mandous. This image combines the cloud structure provided by Ocean Colour Monitor (OCM) with wind vector data derived from the Scatterometer.
OCM also identified algae (coccolithophore) blooming off the coast of Argentina in the South Atlantic Ocean. pic.twitter.com/lexxGyEwDq
Cyclone Mandous Live updates: ISRO shares images of severe cyclonic storm
ISRO on Thursday shared the image of severe cyclonic storm Mandous which is set to cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph today around midnight.
December 09, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST
Treat patients first before initiating hospital admission process: Mamata Banerjee to doctors
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed displeasure over medical services provided at state-run SSKM Hospital, and urged doctors to treat patients first before initiating the admission process.
Banerjee, who went straight to the hospital after returning from New Delhi on Thursday evening, also took exception to the practice of doctors referring patients to other hospitals.
Treat (the patients) first and get the process part done later, especially in a trauma care centre (like the one in SSKM), which is an emergency service.
"Moreover, patients like pregnant women can die if they travel long hours to go to another hospital where they are referred," the CM said. Read More
December 09, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
India's Covid Update
India sees single-day rise of 249 COVID-19 cases, active cases have declined from 4,244 to 4,228: Union health ministry.