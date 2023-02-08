Live News: Turkey death toll nears 8000, aid to quake-hit are slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

Business and Political Updates: A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, killing at least 7,926 people, officials reported, according to CNN. Turkish vice president Fuat Oktay said on Tuesday that at least 5,894 people have died and 34,810 have been injured.
Biden speech live updates:
'US will act to protect if China threatens its sovereignty,' says Joe Biden
"US will act to protect if China threatens its sovereignty," President Biden says in his State of the Union Address.
Biden speech live updates:
Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a test for the ages, says President Biden
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been a test for the ages, and a test for the world, US President Joe Biden has said as he slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his military aggression.
"I spoke from this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal war against Ukraine. A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," Biden said in his address to a Joint Session of the US Congress on Tuesday night. President Putin launched a 'special military operation' in eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
CBI arrests KCR's daughter's former chartered accountant
During the investigation into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former chartered accountant of K Kavitha, the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or KCR.
'The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue'
After experiencing record floods, storms, and wildfires firsthand, the president discussed ways to prepare for the long-term, including building roads, electric grids, and water systems to help weather the next big storm.
"Let's face reality. The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue. It's an existential threat," Biden said. "We have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to confront it."
"We're still going to need oil and gas for a while, but there's so much more to do," he continued.
Turkey-Syria earthquake kills more than 7900 people, toll expected to rise
There have been at least 7,926 fatalities reported in the Turkey and Syria earthquake on Monday, CNN reported. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay passed a statement on Tuesday stating that 5,894 people were killed in Turkey and 34,810 people were injured. In northwest Syria, the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets," reported 1,220 fatalities and 2,600 injuries on Tuesday.
Inflation Reduction Act will help tackle climate crisis, says Biden
"The Inflation Reduction Act is also the most significant investment ever to tackle the climate crisis. Lowering utility bills, creating American jobs, and leading the world to a clean energy future," US president Joe Biden said.
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions
Prior to the first shock, getting aid to war-torn Syria was hampered by political and logistical obstacles.
In the wake of the disasters in Turkey and Syria that have killed thousands and destroyed thousands of buildings, those hurdles have only multiplied.
As a result of damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey, aid has not been able to reach northern Syria, a region already devastated by 12 years of conflict.
As a result, Bashar Assad's government remains a pariah in much of the international community, sanctioned by the United States and European countries, who are not willing to route aid directly through his government. The quake will not change that, according to US and EU officials.
Despite brutal winter weather, rescue crews are struggling to get families and children out of the rubble and find shelter for survivors.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Update:
On Wednesday, Dave O’Neill, leader of a British emergency service rescue team, told AFP that the coming hours will be “absolutely critical” in the scramble through the quake debris.
“That is why we are so keen to get to work as fast as we can to make the most of the rescue window in front of us,” he said shortly after the 77-person British squad arrived at Gaziantep airport.
The team just wanted to “get out as quickly as possible,” he said.
“We have search teams and dogs. We need to get out there and establish our base and link up with the other teams.”
Biden says there is still work to be done in healthcare
During his speech about his administration's achievements in the economy, Biden addressed the healthcare concerns Americans have.
"For example, too many of you lay in bed at night staring at the ceiling, wondering what in God's name happens if your spouse gets cancer or your child gets deadly ill or if something happens to you," he said. "Are you going to have the money to pay your medical bills? Are you going to have to sell the house?"
Biden said his administration is bringing costs down so "you can sleep better at night" -- including reducing the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare, giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices and enhancing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act that have led to lower premiums.
Will veto attempts to repeal the inflation act: Biden
US President Joe Biden says he will veto attempts to repeal the inflation act by a section Republican party.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim in the message expressed “deep sympathy” and said that Syria under Assad’s leadership would “eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible.”
What has happened so far in Turkey, Syria:
Survivors are pulled from the rubble as cold weather threatens to kill them
A newborn and a toddler have been rescued from Syrian rubble
Turkey's earthquake epicenter: wreckage, rescue, and hope
A combination of sanctions and divisions wrought by the war has slowed the delivery of aid to Syria
An earthquake in Turkey has led to the rescue of former Chelsea forward Atsu
‘Inflation has fallen every month’ Biden says, adding the U.S. is in the best position to tackle it
“We’re better positioned than any country on earth right now,” Biden said. “We have more to do, but here at home inflation is coming down. Here at home gas prices are down $1.50 from their peak. Food inflation is coming down, not fast enough but coming down.”
Let's cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American, says Joe Biden
While delivering his second State of the Union (SOTU) Address, US president Joe Biden said: "Every day, millions need insulin to control their diabetes so they can stay alive. Insulin has been around for 100 years. It costs drug companies just $10 a vial to make. But, Big Pharma has been unfairly charging people hundreds of dollars – and making record profits. Not anymore... Let's cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for every American who needs it."
"Big corporations aren't just taking advantage of the tax code. They're taking advantage of you, the American consumer."
Ukraine to receive at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks
Ukraine is due to receive 100 Leopard 1 tanks - the predecessor to the Leopard 2 that is also promised - in the coming months, according to a joint statement from the German, Dutch, and Danish defence ministries.
IAF flight carrying final component of field hospital departs for Turkey
The Indian Air Force has dispatched the fourth aircraft with the last component of the field hospital to Turkey.
"The fourth @IAF_MCC aircraft leaves for Türkiye with the remaining component of the field hospital. This includes 54 members of the Indian Army medical team as well as medical and other equipments to establish the facility," said Arindam Bagchi in a tweet.
Two Indian Airforce aircrafts carrying an Indian Army field hospital for a 30 bedded medical facility have reached Adana, Turkey: EAM
Death toll gets close to 8000 in Turkey, Syria; India sends fourth batch of medical aid
Biden begins his SOTU remarks addressing McCarthy: “I look forward to working together.”
President Joe Biden acknowledged the changes brought by the 118th Congress in his State of the Union remarks, including congratulating newly-elected Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“Speaker, I don’t want to ruin your reputation, but I look forward to working with you,” Biden said after turning around to shake the Republicans hand.
Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black House Minority Leader in history, was then congratulated by the new leader of the House Democrats.
Biden then nodded to the longest serving Senate Leader in history, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer’s latest term as Senate Majority Leader, “this time with an even bigger majority.”
Biden ended his introduction by lauding Speaker-emeritus Nancy Pelosi, someone he said “will be considered the greatest Speaker in the history of this country.”
Biden says union is in 'great shape, getting better'
Biden told ABC News' Ben Gittleson that he was feeling "good" as he departed the White House on Tuesday night for his second State of the Union address.
Asked what he feels is the state of the union, Biden responded: "Great shape, getting better."
'All construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America': President
"I am announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America," US President Joe Biden said.
What to look out for in Joe Biden’s second state of the union speech
The downing of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that is hampering efforts to improve ties with Beijing and the specter of a US default that threatens to wreak havoc on the US economy will have investors, diplomats and lawmakers looking for reassurance as the president two challenges with international ramifications. Read More.
8,000 citizens rescued from debris in quake-hit Turkey
Over 11,342 buildings have collapsed, according to AFAD, the Turkish disaster management agency. Late Tuesday night, it confirmed the collapse of 5,775 buildings. Over 8,000 people were rescued from the debris. There are now at least 380,000 Turkish citizens living in government shelters or hotels
Kim Jong Un sends condolences to Syria after earthquake
Yonhap news agency reported on February 8, that Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad over the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed more than 7,800 people in Syria and Turkey.
