Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Early trends show AAP leads in 95 seats, BJP in 73, Manish Sisodia reaches CM Kejriwal's home

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates:

The election was touted to be a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP and Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.

“We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements,” a senior official of the State Election Commission said, as per PTI. Centres have been set up in areas including Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, Nand Nagari, Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur and Model Town.

All centres have tight security arrangements with 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and over 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day.

While exit polls on Monday predicted a sweeping victory for the AAP after BJP’s 15-year reign, the saffron party remains hopeful. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.

The highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).

Barring a few stray incidents of MCC (model code of conduct) violations and “a couple of other scattered incidents of impersonation”, the polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident of any kind was reported from anywhere, the SEC said in a statement on Sunday night.

According to data shared by the SEC on Monday, 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise while 49.83 per cent of female electorate voted in the crucial civic polls.