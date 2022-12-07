Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Early trends show AAP leads in 95 seats, BJP in 73, Manish Sisodia reaches CM Kejriwal's home

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Dy CM Manish Sisodia Visits Kejriwal's Residence
As early trends suggest AAP is in the lead, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday.
The election was touted to be a three-way contest among the AAP, BJP and Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election.
“We are all set for the counting of votes tomorrow for which 42 centres have been set up. Counting will take place amid tight security arrangements,” a senior official of the State Election Commission said, as per PTI. Centres have been
All centres have tight security arrangements with 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and over 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day.
While exit polls on Monday predicted a sweeping victory for the AAP after BJP’s 15-year reign, the saffron party remains hopeful. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage that year was around 53.
The highest polling percentage (65.72) has been recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), while the lowest (33.74 per cent) was registered in ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).
Barring a few stray incidents of MCC (model code of conduct) violations and “a couple of other scattered incidents of impersonation”, the polling remained peaceful and no untoward incident of any kind was reported from anywhere, the SEC said in a statement on Sunday night.
According to data shared by the SEC on Monday, 51.03 per cent of the male voters exercised their franchise while 49.83 per cent of female electorate voted in the crucial civic polls.
As early trends suggest AAP is in the lead, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Wednesday.
Times Now shows AAP contesting in 15 seats and BJP in 17. India Today shows AAP leading in 7 and BJP in 5. It's still very early in the counting.
The counting of votes for the MCDElections2022 begins in Delhi. Visuals from CWG Village Sports Complex.
Counting of votes for the 250-member MCD wards begins now. Fate of 1,349 candidates in fray to be decided.
The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that 668 voters were not allowed to cast their vote at a polling booth in Karol Bagh in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as their names were not on the electoral list. The party's MLA from Karol Bagh, Vishesh Ravi, demanded re-election at the booth and strict action against the officials for the "mess".
"According to the electoral roll and the Nagar Nigam Chunav app, a total of 668 voters from SP Mukherjee Market, Faiz Road were supposed to cast their vote in booth no.
118, Ward-82, AC-23 at the polling station - Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya Plot No.6 Jhandewalan. But from the morning the voters were made to run from pillar to post as this booth didn't have the list of voters.
The counting of votes has begun in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022. A heavy police presence has been ensured outside the offices of political parties. Adequate security personnel are also deployed to prevent clashes between activists of different parties. Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4.
Exit poll predictions
The exit polls predicted that AAP led by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will now also rule the municipal corporation of the national capital for the first time. The polls predicted that BJP, which has won three successive civic elections in the national capital, will be ousted from power in the first election since the re-unification of the municipal corporations.
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of Delhi MCD Elections 2022 Live Updates. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!