Live News: Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles's Coronation

Business and Political News Updates:“Officers quickly detained a man at around 19:00hrs on Tuesday, 2 May, after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace SW1 and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the Palace grounds,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
A controlled explosion occurred outside Buckingham Palace on May 2 three days before King Charles III's coronation, following the arrest of a man outside Buckingham Palace who threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace's grounds three days before King Charles III's coronation.
A man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace at around 7:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) on Monday evening and was subsequently arrested by the police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.
Initially, a cordon was placed in the area, which was later removed as a precautionary measure.
May 03, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!