    May 03, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

    Live News: Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles's Coronation

    Business and Political News Updates:“Officers quickly detained a man at around 19:00hrs on Tuesday, 2 May, after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace SW1 and threw a number of items - suspected to be shotgun cartridges - into the Palace grounds,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

    A controlled explosion occurred outside Buckingham Palace on May 2 three days before King Charles III's coronation, following the arrest of a man outside Buckingham Palace who threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace's grounds three days before King Charles III's coronation.

    A man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace at around 7:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) on Monday evening and was subsequently arrested by the police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

    Initially,

    a cordon was placed in the area, which was later removed as a precautionary measure.

    • May 03, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

