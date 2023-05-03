Live News: Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace ahead of King Charles's Coronation

May 03, 2023 / 07:12 AM IST

A controlled explosion occurred outside Buckingham Palace on May 2 three days before King Charles III's coronation, following the arrest of a man outside Buckingham Palace who threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace's grounds three days before King Charles III's coronation.

A man approached the gates of Buckingham Palace at around 7:00 pm British Summer Time (BST) on Monday evening and was subsequently arrested by the police on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

Initially,

a cordon was placed in the area, which was later removed as a precautionary measure.