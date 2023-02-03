Live News: Amul milk to get costlier by Rs 3/litre, check revised prices

Business and Political Live Updates: Gujarat dairy cooperative Amul has announced an immediate increase in fresh milk prices of up to Rs 3/litre. Amul Gold will now cost Rs 66 per liter, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 54 per 1 liter, Amul cow milk will cost Rs 56 per liter, and Amul A2 buffalo milk will cost Rs 70 per liter, the company said in a statement on February 3. There was a price hike of Rs 2 per liter by Amul in October.
'World Bank not in Position to Interpret it for us', says India Amid Differences With Pakistan
Indian officials questioned the World Bank's decision on February 3 to appoint a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert to resolve disputes over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government has sent a notice to Pakistan seeking to review and modify the 62-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) for managing cross-border rivers following Islamabad's "intransigence".
"I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between our two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
'Will announce at appropriate time': MEA on PM Modi's likely visit to US
In response to media reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to the United States, the Ministry of External Affairs said on February 3 that a high-level visit would be announced at the appropriate time.
Anrindam Bagchi, MEA's official spokesperson, said that at this point in time, there can be no specific date or visit discussed, since several visits have already taken place.
"We can't comment on such media reports. We will announce a high-level visit at the appropriate time. At this point, I am not aware of any specific date or visit. As you know there are visits going on there. And, so let me not pre-judge anything, I saw such a report but let's avoid commenting on any such report," Bagchi said during the presser.
Ajit Doval's visit to the US prompted Bagchi to respond to a media query. Bagchi said that during this week's inaugural meeting of the iCET, both countries announced specific projects and proposals that will give shape to the vision of the two leaders.
Peshawar mosque blast: Suicide bomber was in police uniform
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari, in a statement on February 3, said that the suicide bomber that carried the brutal attack on Peshawar's mosque wore a 'police uniform', Dawn reported.
There were more than 200 people injured in the suicide blast, which claimed the lives of 100 people. The death toll reaches 100
India seeks correction of material breach of Indus Water Treaty, asks Pakistan to schedule
Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, told me on February 3, that India's Indus Commissioner has notified Pakistani counterparts to notify a date when bilateral negotiations will begin to rectify a material breach of the Indus Water treaty.
The Indian government is not involved in the arbitration court process, he added.
"We have issued rather our India's Indus Commissioner issued a notice on January 25 for modification of the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 to his Pakistani counterpart. This notice was issued with the intent to provide Pakistan an opportunity to enter into government-to-government negotiations, to rectify an ongoing material breach of the treaty. We have called upon Pakistan to notify a suitable date for the commencement of interstate bilateral negotiations under article XII (3) within 90 days," Bagchi said in response to a question on India's notice to Pakistan for amendments to the Indus water treaty.
Amul milk to get costlier by Rs 3/litre
Veteran Telugu filmmaker K. Viswanath passes away at 92
K Viswanath, the legendary Telugu filmmaker best known for iconic films such as Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Swarna Kamalam, passed away on February 3 at the age of 92 at his residence in Hyderabad. As a result of age-related ailments, the five-time national award winner suffered from multiple health issues.
Gautam Adani in talks to prepay share pledges to boost confidence
A report on February 3 reported that Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has been in talks with lenders about prepaying and releasing pledged shares, in an attempt to restore investor confidence, according to Bloomberg News.
It is expected that lenders will release some stock in Adani Group companies that were pledged as collateral, the report added.
There have been no margin calls on these pledges, and the group seeks prepayment proactively, according to the report.
Adani Enterprises ousted from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices will remove Adani Enterprises prior to the February 7 opening. The announcement comes a day after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) placed three Adani stocks under additional surveillance measures (ASMs) from February 3, 2023.
After allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, S&P Dow Jones Indices announced Adani Enterprises would be removed from the indices.
Parliament Updates: Stalemate to persist in LS, RS over Adani Row; Kharge requests urgent opposition meeting
The Congress-led Opposition will demand a probe into Hindenburg-Adani at both Houses of Parliament on Friday. In a statement on February 3, the Opposition claimed: “a significant amount of public money through SBI and LIC is locked in the Adani Group”. A Joint Parliamentary Committee or CJI-designated committee has been called to investigate allegations of fraud and manipulation against billionaire Gautam Adani's companies, which have triggered a stock crash unprecedented in history.
US lawmakers bring resolution opposing subsidies on sugar by countries including India
A bill has been introduced by two US lawmakers in the House of Representatives against sugar subsidies being given by several countries, including India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and the European Union. American farmers and the sugar market would suffer from such a subsidy, lawmakers Kat Cammack and Dan Kildee argued.
By eliminating America's free-sugar policy, the resolution eliminates all foreign sugar subsidies in exchange for eliminating America's no-cost sugar policy, according to a media release.
Union Finance Minister Sitharaman to brief BJP MPs on Budget 2023 today
In preparation for the 2024 elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a briefing for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha BJP MPs, sources said. MPs will be briefed on the budget in the meeting. All MPs have been informed that the briefing will take place at 9 am in the Balayogi Auditorium of Parliament Library Building in the national capital.
Chinese spy balloon hovers over ‘sensitive sites’ in Western US, says Pentagon
The US is monitoring a potential Chinese spy balloon that has been seen over US airspace for a couple of days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of damage to people on the ground, officials said on February 2.
Amidst heightened tensions between the United States and China, the balloon discovery puts further strain on relations.
A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the US has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon, and it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.
