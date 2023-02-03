Live News: Amul milk to get costlier by Rs 3/litre, check revised prices

February 03, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

'World Bank not in Position to Interpret it for us', says India Amid Differences With Pakistan

Indian officials questioned the World Bank's decision on February 3 to appoint a Court of Arbitration and a neutral expert to resolve disputes over the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian government has sent a notice to Pakistan seeking to review and modify the 62-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) for managing cross-border rivers following Islamabad's "intransigence".

"I do not think they (World Bank) are in a position to interpret the treaty for us. It is a treaty between our two countries and our assessment of the treaty is that there is a provision of graded approach," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.