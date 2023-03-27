Live News: 2 People shot at gurudwara in US

Business and Political News Updates: Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California. Both are critically ill. This is not a hate crime, it is a shootout between two men who knew each other: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Dollar steady as banking crisis fears keep investors jittery
As investors assessed moves made by authorities and regulators to curb worries over the global banking system, the dollar was firm on Monday, while the yen hovered near its seven-week high.
It had gained 0.5% on Friday amid banking jitters, with shares of Deutsche Bank tumbling nearly 9%, but was up 0.078% at 103.060 on Monday.
In light of the sudden collapse of two U.S. lenders and the rescue of embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse last week, global banking stocks have been hammered throughout the month.
According to a report released on Friday, the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council described the U.S. banking system as "sound and resilient" despite recent stress on some institutions. However, investors remain cautious.
"Pragmatic action by central banks, governments, and the private sector has thus far been insufficient to allow investors to be confident that the problem is ring-fenced," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.
NATO slams Putin rhetoric on tactical nukes in Belarus; Russia pounds Avdiivka
NATO slammed Vladimir Putin for "dangerous" nuclear rhetoric after the Russian president announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, while Russian forces intensified shelling of the frontline Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.
Putin likened his Belarus plan on Saturday to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, insisting Russia would not violate its nuclear non-proliferation promises.
The move, while not unexpected, is one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals yet and a warning to NATO over its military support for Ukraine, which has called for a meeting of the U.N. Security Council in response.
Mumbai, Maharashtra | One man died in a fire that broke out at an electronics and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri (E). Five fire tenders present at the spot
2 People shot at gurudwara in US
UK report: Black kids 6 times likelier to be strip-searched
Police strip-searched black children six times more frequently in England and Wales than white children, said a report released on March 27.
Over half of the strip searches conducted without an adult present were conducted by children's commissioner Rachel de Souza between 2018 and mid-2022.
Former MP and noted Malayalam actor Innocent dies at private hospital in Kochi: Hospital
Telangana BJP State chief skips SIT appearance: Report
Even though the party's legal team met with the officials here, Telangana BJP President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar did not appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday, probing the alleged leak of a State Public Service Commission question paper. During the ongoing Parliament session, Kumar wrote to the SIT, saying that he would be unable to appear before it. Kumar was sent a notice on Saturday directing him to appear before the SIT of the Telangana police on March 26. In response to Kumar's reported comments that there are some incredible truths about the paper leak issue, the SIT officials sought his appearance before the SIT on March 26 with any documents he might have in his possession.
Ukraine calls emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan: Report
After Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus, Ukraine's government called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. One Ukrainian official said Russia "took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.” Further heightening tensions, an explosion deep inside Russia wounded three people on Sunday. Russian authorities blamed a Ukrainian drone for the blast, which damaged residential buildings in a town just 175 kilometers (110 miles) south of Moscow. Russia has said the plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus comes in response to the West's increasing military support for Ukraine. An armor-piercing round containing depleted uranium was provided to Ukraine by the UK this week, Putin noted in a TV interview aired Saturday.
