English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
    Live now
    auto refresh
    March 24, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

    Live News: Karnataka urges Centre for Act to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state

    Business and Political News Updates: Towards increasing reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government submitted to the ventral government a proposal on Thursday to add the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 to the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

    • Live News: Karnataka urges Centre for Act to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state
      Latest News: Get all real-time updates on news about business and politics from India as well as the world under one platform.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • March 24, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

      Finance Bill 2023: Proposed Amendment,  setback for debt mutual funds 

      MF investments having not more than 35% invested in equity shares of an Indian co to be deemed short-term capital gains

      Debt MFs held for >3 years will no longer enjoy indexation benefits

    • March 24, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

      Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2023-2024 be taken into consideration

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 24, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

      Will challenge "erroneous" judgment: Congress on Rahul Gandhi conviction

      A Surat court's conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case is "erroneous and unsustainable", the Congress said on March 23 , hoping that the judgment will be stayed.
      Mr Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification. The case was filed against him on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the trial court has given a 170-page judgment that is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court.

    • March 24, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

      Women transgender athletes are excluded from female athletic events by World Athletics

      World Athletics Friday voted to exclude transgender women from female events, reported Reuters.

    • March 24, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      Karnataka urges Centre for Act to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state

      Towards increasing reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government submitted to the ventral government a proposal on Thursday to add the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 to the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • March 24, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of top news and headlines. Stay tuned for the latest updates and more!

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market