Live News: Karnataka urges Centre for Act to increase SC/ST reservation in education, jobs in state

MF investments having not more than 35% invested in equity shares of an Indian co to be deemed short-term capital gains
Debt MFs held for >3 years will no longer enjoy indexation benefits
A Surat court's conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case is "erroneous and unsustainable", the Congress said on March 23 , hoping that the judgment will be stayed.
Mr Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by the court in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, in a setback to the Lok Sabha MP who faces the risk of disqualification. The case was filed against him on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the trial court has given a 170-page judgment that is still subject to translation and the party is working towards filing an appeal against it in a higher court.
World Athletics Friday voted to exclude transgender women from female events, reported Reuters.
Towards increasing reservation in education and employment for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state, the Karnataka government submitted to the ventral government a proposal on Thursday to add the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation in Posts in Educational Institutions and Appointments or Posts in State Services) Act, 2022 to the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.
