Live News: Pashtun activist at UN reveals Pakistan's links with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

March 23, 2023 / 07:30 AM IST

Global banking turmoil prompts small rate hike by U.S. Fed

After two U.S. banks collapsed recently, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter point on Wednesday, but indicated it might pause further increases.

As he sought to reassure investors regarding the soundness of the banking system, Powell said Silicon Valley Bank's management had "failed badly," but that its collapse was not indicative of wider weaknesses.