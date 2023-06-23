English
    Opposition Patna Meet Live: Opposition party meeting begins in Patna

    Opposition party meet live updates: The meeting in Patna brings together 18 opposition parties, which is particularly noteworthy given that the next general election is only a few months away.

    Opposition party meet live updates: Many opposition party leaders reached Patna today for the grand meeting to discuss important things ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar called for this meeting in the state capital.

      BJP leader RP Singh on the opposition parties uniting


      Opposition party meet live updates:BJP leader RP Singh claims that the opposition parties that have gathered today for the meeting don't have a strategy or a leader, and they've merely come together for personal benefits.

    • June 23, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST

      Parties likely to miss the opposition meeting

      Opposition party meet live update: The absence of Odisha Chief Minister Navin Patnaik, Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao, and BSP supremo Mayawati is evident at the meeting. While Patnaik and KCR opted out, Mayawati did not get invited to the meeting.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

      Opposition meeting starts in Patna

      Opposition party meet live updates: The much-awaited opposition meeting called by Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar began in Patna. The main objective is to unanimously build a united opposition front to defeat BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST

      Samajwadi Party's views on the opposition meeting 

      Opposition party meet live updates: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be more about preserving the country's Constitution than about forming the next government, said Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Singh when asked about the opposition party meeting happening in Patna.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:31 PM IST

      Posters demeaning the opposition put up before the BJP office

      Opposition party meet live updates: As severalopposition leaders gear up for the grand opposition meeting in Patna, posters objecting to the opposition gathering were up outside the BJP office in Patna.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

      Jharkhand Chief Minister arrives for the opposition meeting

      Opposition party meet live updates:Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand and head of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), reached Patna a short while ago to attend an Opposition leaders' meeting.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:20 PM IST

      Priyanka Kakkar expresses her discontent with Congress' decision

      Opposition party meet live updates: "Rahul Gandhi and BJP have reached an agreement and he is standing with the BJP on this illegal Ordinance. What is taking the Congress so long to clear its stand against this unconstitutional Ordinance?" said AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Kharge's statement about the Delhi ordinance issue.

    • June 23, 2023 / 12:16 PM IST

      SBSP chief applauds opposition's efforts

      Opposition party meet live updates: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that although he appreciates the opposition's unification initiative, it is very important to include the Bahujan Samaj Party in the meeting keeping in mind the support base that the opposition has gained across the country.

    • June 23, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

      BJP is spreading hatred and dividing the country: Rahul Gandhi

      Opposition party meet live updates: We will prevail in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and the BJP will be absent. We will win because the BJP means just helping 2-3 people but we fight for the poor and help them, says Rahul Gandhi.

    • June 23, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

      Akhilesh Yadav and Udhav Thackeray arrive in Patna

      Opposition party meet live updates: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav reached Patna for the grand opposition meeting followed by Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

    • June 23, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

      Nityanand Rai feels Opposition party meeting won't affect the 2024 election

      Opposition party meet live updates: Despite many leaders from opposition parties being eager for the prime ministerial post and no matter how hard the opposition tries to fight, PM Modi will be chosen by the people again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai.

    • June 23, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

      Rahul Gandhi takes a dig on the BJP-RSS alliance

      Opposition party meet live updates:"There is a battle of ideology going on in India. On one side is Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', on the other side is BJP-RSS' 'Bharat Todo Yatra'. We have come here because the Congress party's DNA is in Bihar, says Rahul Gandhi. "Opposition parties have come here to get united and defeat the BJP (in 2024 Lok Sabha polls)," he added while addressing the opposition party members.

