PM Modi NDA meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair Cluster 3 and 4 meetings on Aug 2

Aug 02, 2023 / 03:51 pm
PM Modi NDA meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the Cluster 3 and 4 meetings with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
The prime minister commenced the slew of clustered meetings of the NDA MPs on July 31. These meetings are aimed at discussing the party's strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.
On August 2,
PM Modi will meet NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and Awadh regions.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will be dignitaries at the Cluster 3 meeting. The meeting will be hosted by Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce Industry and National President of Apna Dal (S), and Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and a MP from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district.
Following the Cluster 3 meeting, the prime minister will chair the Cluster 4 meetings with MPs from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.
BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the dignitaries for this meeting. The host minister will be Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey.