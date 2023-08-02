English
    Aug 02, 2023 / 03:51 pm

    PM Modi NDA meet Live Updates: PM Modi to chair Cluster 3 and 4 meetings on Aug 2

    PM Modi NDA meet Live Updates: BJP Chief JP Nadda, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah will also be part of these meetings which will be held in the Parliament Complex.

    PM Modi NDA meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the Cluster 3 and 4 meetings with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

    The prime minister commenced the slew of clustered meetings of the NDA MPs on July 31. These meetings are aimed at discussing the party's strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

    On August 2,

    PM Modi will meet NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh's Kashi and Awadh regions.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will be dignitaries at the Cluster 3 meeting. The meeting will be hosted by Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Commerce Industry and National President of Apna Dal (S), and Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and a MP from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district.

    Following the Cluster 3 meeting, the prime minister will chair the Cluster 4 meetings with MPs from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

    BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will be the dignitaries for this meeting. The host minister will be Prahlad Joshi and V Muralidharan Pandey.

      The prime minister will meet NDA MPs from six states
    • August 02, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

      NCR violence Live Updates: Measures are taken to avoid spillover of communal violence in Delhi, says Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police

      Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suman Nalwa said that district officers are patrolling to take measures to avoid repercussions of violence from NCR region in Delhi. Meetings are being conducted by Aman committees with every community to ensure communal peace in Delhi.

    • August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

      Badrinath bridge collapse Live Updates: Labourer swept away in river when under-construction bridge collapsed in Alaknanda, says police

      Two labourers fell into the river as the bridge near Brahmakapal close to Badrinath temple collapsed on August 2. While one managed to swim ashore, the other labourer was swept away by the river's strong current, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said.

    • August 02, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

      Political News Live Updates: Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar arrives at Congress headquarters in Delhi to meet party leadership to discuss poll strategy for 2024 elections

    • August 02, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

      Heroin seizure case Live Updates: NIA seizes two container of a heroin consignment weighing 2988.21kg

      NIA has filed four chargesheets/ supplementary chargesheets after seizing 2988.21 kg of heroin at Mundra Port. 27 accused have been arrested and the investigation revealed that the drugs had originated from Afghanistan, says Mos Home Nityanand Rai

    • August 02, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST

      Manipur Violence case Live Updates: Education Ministry reports over 14000 school children are displaced due to ongoing situation of ethnic violence

    • August 02, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

      Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon Live Updates: Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon to be held on Oct 15; registrations begin on Aug 2

      - The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon will be held on October 15 this year, said Union Minister for Sports, Anurag Thakur, on August 2.
      - He further said that the registrations for the marathon have begun today.
      - The minister expects a huge response to the marathon, and said that thousands of athletes and sports enthusiasts will register for the event.
      - More than 40,000 people are expected to register for this event, said the minister.

    • August 02, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

      President Murmu Bhopal visit Live Updates: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate two mega events in Bhopal on Aug 3

      - President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the three-day international literary festival 'Unmesha 2023' in Bhopal on August 3, said on official on August 2.

      - The president will also inaugurate the National Festival of Folk and Tribal Expressions 'Utkarsha', organised by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, on the same day, said the Sahitya Academi secretary K Sreenivasarao.

      - The Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will also be present on the occasion, the official further added.

    • August 02, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: SC refuses to stay VHP, Bajrang Dal protests in Delhi

      - The Supreme Court has refused to stay the protests called by the VHP and Bajrang Dal rallies pursuant to the Nuh violence in Haryana.
      - On August 2, the SC bench told the Central government to take action in terms of law.
      - "Take action in terms of law to ensure there is no law and order problem, violence or hate speech. Use CCTV or make video recordings in places wherever required," the apex court said.

    • August 02, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: SC bench to hear plea against VHP, Bajrang Dal protests in Delhi

      - A bench of Supreme Court Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti is scheduled to hear the plea on August 2, filed against the protests called by VHP and Bajrang Dal in Delhi.

    • August 02, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST

      Haryana violence Live Updates: Nuh communal clash is a sad incident, says Haryana Transport Minister

      - Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma stated the communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district was a "sad incident".
      - He said these kinds of incidents are not good for the country.
      - He further added that strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for triggering communal unrest.

    • August 02, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

      Buddhadeb Bhattacharya  health Live Updates: Considerable improvement in Buddhadeb Bhattacharya's health condition, says doctor

      - The health condition of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, former Chief Minister of West Bengal, has considerably improved, stated a doctortreating him at a South Calcutta private hospital on August 2.
      - The doctor further said that the next course of treatment is being contemplated by the medical team before deciding a suitable time for his discharge.

    • August 02, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

      Kuno cheetah death Live Updates: Ninth cheetah death reported from Kuno National Park

      - One more cheetah was been reported dead in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, said the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Aseem Srivastava.
      - The female cheetah, Dhatri, was found dead in the national park on August 2 morning.
      - This takes the death toll of cheetahs in the national park to nine.

