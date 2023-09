September 03, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

- Poorest and most vulnerable suffer the most from irresponsible financial policies and populism

- Political stability of 9 years led to several reforms and growth is its natural by-product, says PM

- PM Modi says need to achieve a comprehensive international convention on countering use of ICTs for criminal purposes

- Fake news and deep fakes can cause chaos and loss of credibility of news sources, can be used to fuel social unrest: PM Modi

- Terrorists using darknet, metaverse, cryptocurrency to fulfil nefarious aims; can have implications for social fabric of nations, PM says

- Cyber threats must be taken very seriously; cyber terrorism, online radicalisation, money laundering just tip of iceberg

- Cyberspace has introduced an entirely new dimension to battle against illicit financial activities and terrorism.